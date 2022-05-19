RCB Vs GT: Virat Kohli Hits Second Fifty Of IPL 2022, Fans Say ‘King Is Back’

Virat Kohli on Thursday raced to his second fifty of the ongoing Indian Premier League season. The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter raced to his half-century in 33 balls against Gujarat Titans before getting out to Rashid Khan on 73 off 54.

As soon as Kohli completed his half-century, he looked towards the sky and thanked the almighty God. Kohli who has had a poor IPL 2022 so far, scored 309 runs across 14 games at an average of 23.77. During the pathetic run, he also recorded two consecutive first-ball ducks and three overall.

However, it was a different Virat Kohli batting at the pitch of Wankhede Stadium on Thursday as he looked in his vintage touch. During his 73-run knock, he hit eight fours and two sixes and the confidence was upfront. Kohli and his fellow opener Faf du Plessis stitched 115 runs for the opening wicket to provide RCB a solid platform in chase of GT’s 168/5.

Here is how fans reacted to Kohli’s knock:

“I can keep going. It was an important game. I was disappointed that I have not done enough for the team. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team. Puts us in a good position. There are expectations because of the performances that you have put in. You need to keep the perspective right. You can forget the process in order to live up to the expectations,” said Virat Kohli after the game.

“I have worked really hard. I batted 90 minutes in the nets yesterday. I came in very free and relaxed. It is in that spur of the moment why is it happening to me… I won't be standing here being ungrateful for all that I have achieved… I knew that tonight was the night when I could kick on. It has been wonderful that I have got so much support in this edition. I am forever grateful to all the love that I have never seen before,” he added.

RCB eventually won the game by eight wickets with Kohli getting the Player of the Match prize. Meanwhile, a victory in their final league match means RCB are still alive in the contention for a playoff spot. They currently the fourth spot in IPL 2022 table with 16 points. RCB's fate relies on the result of Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals' last league matches.