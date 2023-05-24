Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Rahul Dravid Gives Pep Talk To Indian Women's Team Ahead Of Bangladesh Tour

Home Sports

Rahul Dravid Gives Pep Talk To Indian Women's Team Ahead Of Bangladesh Tour

The Indian women's team is currently undergoing a conditioning camp at the NCA ahead of its tour of Bangladesh, where it will play three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is.

The Indian women's team posing with men's national coach, Rahul Dravid (c).
The Indian women's team posing with men's national coach, Rahul Dravid (c). Twitter/BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 6:17 pm

Hours before leaving the Indian shores for the World Test Championship final, men's team head coach Rahul Dravid spent some quality time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and gave a pep talk to women cricketers ahead of their tour of Bangladesh.

The Indian women's team is currently undergoing a conditioning camp at the NCA ahead of its tour of Bangladesh, where it will play three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is.  

Related stories

Anshuman Gaekwad Has Given Indian Cricket Everything, Says Sunil Gavaskar

England Pacer Katherine Sciver-Brunt Announces Retirement From International Cricket

BCCI Announces India Women's Senior Team's Central Contracts For 2022-23

"Head Coach Rahul Dravid had a very insightful interaction with the Senior Women cricketers at NCA, Bangalore.

They got a new perspective on preparation, the need for constant improvement and the process of chasing excellence. We thank Mr Rahul Dravid for making time for this interaction with India's top women cricketers," the BCCI tweeted.

Rahul was accompanied by NCA head VVS Laxman during the session which was attended by country's top cricketers, including Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Puja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Arundhati Reddy to name a few. 

Advertisement

Tags

Sports Rahul Dravid India Women's Cricket Team Cricket Shafali Verma Jemimah Rodrigues Bangladesh National Women's Cricket Team Women's Cricket BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read