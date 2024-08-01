Sports

Rafael Nadal's Paris Olympics Campaign Ends With Doubles Quarterfinal Defeat - In Pics

The Spanish pairing of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz lost their quarterfinal match of the men's doubles tennis competition at the Paris Olympics. The defeat puts an end to Nadal's Paris Olympics campaign as he was already ousted from the men's singles event after his second-round loss to Novak Djokovic. On Wednesday, Nadal and Alcaraz suffered a 6-2, 6-4 loss to the fourth-seeded American duo of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.