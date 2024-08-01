Sports

Rafael Nadal's Paris Olympics Campaign Ends With Doubles Quarterfinal Defeat - In Pics

The Spanish pairing of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz lost their quarterfinal match of the men's doubles tennis competition at the Paris Olympics. The defeat puts an end to Nadal's Paris Olympics campaign as he was already ousted from the men's singles event after his second-round loss to Novak Djokovic. On Wednesday, Nadal and Alcaraz suffered a 6-2, 6-4 loss to the fourth-seeded American duo of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA celebrate their victory | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Austin Krajicek Rajeev Ram of the USA celebrate their victory over Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal of Spain during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal after doubles quarter-final
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal after doubles quarter-final | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Rafael Nadal of Spain leave the court after losing against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Rafael Nadal waves fans after losing doubles quarter-final
Rafael Nadal waves fans after losing doubles quarter-final | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rafael Nadal reacts waves after losing with his teammate Carlos Alcaraz of Spain against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz react after losing the match
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz react after losing the match | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rafael Nadal, left, and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain react after losing against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal compete against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal compete against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal of Spain compete against Austin Krajicek Rajeev Ram of the USA during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA compete in mens doubles quarter-final
Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA compete in men's doubles quarter-final | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA compete against Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal of Spain during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal compete in mens doubles quarter-final
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal compete in men's doubles quarter-final | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal of Spain compete against Austin Krajicek Rajeev Ram of the USA during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Rafael Nadals wife, Xisca Perello, and their son, Rafael Nadal Jr
Rafael Nadal's wife, Xisca Perello, and their son, Rafael Nadal Jr | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rafael Nadal's wife, Xisca Perello, and their son, Rafael Nadal Jr watch the match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Carlos Alcaraz return the ball against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram
Carlos Alcaraz return the ball against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rafael Nadal, left, and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain return the ball against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz argue over a referee decision
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz argue over a referee decision | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rafael Nadal, left, and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain argue over a referee decision during their match against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

