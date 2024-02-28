"I was heartbroken and I cried a lot. At the time, I had thoughts in my mind to just quit volleyball. It was a fracture, I knew it would recover, but I was really depressed," Ashamat, who is back this year for the ongoing third season of Prime Volleyball League, representing Hyderabad Black Hawks, said. India's premier volleyball league can be watched live on the Sony Sports Ten TV channels, and streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Motivated by friends and family members, Ashamat went through an intense three-month recovery process, and found a way back to the sport he fell in love with at a young age. "It was a hard period, but I knew the injury would heal. I am grateful to be given another chance this year by Hyderabad. This tournament is important for all of us as it gives us a platform to get recognition."