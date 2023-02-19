Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Premier League 2022-23: Manchester City's Draw Against Nottingham Forest Sends Arsenal To The Top Of The League Table

Home Sports

Premier League 2022-23: Manchester City's Draw Against Nottingham Forest Sends Arsenal To The Top Of The League Table

Earlier in the day, Arsenal came from behind twice before scoring two goals in injury time to beat Aston Villa 4-2 in the early kickoff on Saturday and halt a three-game winless streak in the league.

Haaland, right, and his teammate react after a missed chance against Nottingham on Saturday.
Haaland, right, and his teammate react after a missed chance against Nottingham on Saturday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 12:48 pm

In a title race that keeps producing twists, the pendulum swung back Arsenal's way again after a frustrating day for Manchester City in the English Premier League. (More Football News)

Arsenal came from behind twice before scoring two goals in injury time to beat Aston Villa 4-2 in the early kickoff on Saturday and halt a three-game winless streak in the league. 

City then conceded a second-half equalizer and was held at Nottingham Forest to a surprising 1-1 after wasting chances to put the game away. The normally prolific Erling Haaland was guilty of a glaring double miss when he first hit the crossbar and then fired the rebound over the net from close range in the second half.

Related stories

English Premier League 2022-23: Late Goals Give Arsenal 4-2 Win Over Aston Villa To Halt Slide

English Premier League 2022-23: Manchester City Beat Arsenal 3-1 To Seize Momentum In The Title Race

That all put Arsenal back atop the league standings, two points above City and with a game in hand after Pep Guardiola's side went ahead on goal difference on Wednesday following a 3-1 win over the Gunners.

“We had amazing chances, but it's football. We have to score,” Guardiola said. “It is one of the best games we have played but we drop two points.”

Tags

Sports Football English Premier League Manchester City Nottingham Forest Arsenal Bernardo Silva Chris Wood Pep Guardiola
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read