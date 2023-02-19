Premier League 2022-23: Manchester City's Draw Against Nottingham Forest Sends Arsenal To The Top Of The League Table

In a title race that keeps producing twists, the pendulum swung back Arsenal's way again after a frustrating day for Manchester City in the English Premier League. (More Football News)

Arsenal came from behind twice before scoring two goals in injury time to beat Aston Villa 4-2 in the early kickoff on Saturday and halt a three-game winless streak in the league.

City then conceded a second-half equalizer and was held at Nottingham Forest to a surprising 1-1 after wasting chances to put the game away. The normally prolific Erling Haaland was guilty of a glaring double miss when he first hit the crossbar and then fired the rebound over the net from close range in the second half.

That all put Arsenal back atop the league standings, two points above City and with a game in hand after Pep Guardiola's side went ahead on goal difference on Wednesday following a 3-1 win over the Gunners.

“We had amazing chances, but it's football. We have to score,” Guardiola said. “It is one of the best games we have played but we drop two points.”