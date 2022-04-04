Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Premier League 2021-22: Tottenham Hotspur Thrash Newcastle United 5-1 To Rise To Fourth In Standings

Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scored a goal each for Tottenham Hotspur against Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur's Emerson Royal celebrates after scoring against Newcastle United in EPL. AP

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 10:03 am

Tottenham Hotspur powered above north London rivals Arsenal into the English Premier League 2021-22 top four — for at least one day — by thrashing Newcastle 5-1. (More Football News)

Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Spurs, who have netted more goals (30) than any other team in the league in 2022.

Newcastle took the lead through Fabian Schar's free kick in the 39th minute but couldn't handle the relentless attacks of Tottenham. They came from all angles, with wing backs Doherty and Royal even popping up to score rare goals.

Tottenham moved into fourth place on goal difference ahead of Arsenal, which has two games in hand — the first coming at Crystal Palace on Monday. Tottenham and Arsenal are five points behind third-placed Chelsea.

Newcastle has lost three straight games in the league, having previously gone eight games unbeaten, and is still not safe from relegation in 15th place — nine points above the bottom three.

Tottenham responded well to going behind, equalizing within four minutes when Son crossed for Davies to glance in a header and become the first of three home defenders to score.

Doherty headed in a cross from Harry Kane to make it 2-1 in the 48th and, six minutes later, Son controlled a ball into the middle from Dejan Kulusevski and finished into the corner.

Royal scored his first goal for Tottenham by poking in Doherty's cross in the 63rd, and Bergwijn raced through the middle of Newcastle's defense to score the fifth in the 83rd.

