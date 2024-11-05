Genoa's Andrea Pinamonti celebrates his team's victory at the end of the Serie A match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy.
Genoa's Mario Balotelli, front, fights for the ball with Parma's Emanuele Valeri, right, during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy.
Genoa's Andrea Pinamonti celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy.
Parma's Emanuele Valeri fights for the ball with Genoa's Morten Thorsby, left, during the Serie A match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy.
Genoa's Andrea Pinamonti, center, reacts during the Serie A match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy.
Genoa's Mario Balotelli looks on during Genoa warm up during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy.
