Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Auxerre, Ligue 1: PSG Celebrate Title With Fans

Paris Saint-Germain celebrated their French Ligue 1 2024-25 title with their fans on the final matchday Sunday (May 18). Coach Luis Enrique fielded a full-strength squad as PSG cherished their title at home against Auxerre. PSG were caught cold by a first-half goal from Lassine Sinayoko and turned things around after the interval with efforts from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who scored twice, and captain Marquinhos, to win 3-1. PSG won a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title with six games to spare and are hoping for their first ever treble.