Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 Best Pics: Italy's Alessandro Ossola Proposes Girlfriend In A Wholesome Moment

Italy's Alessandro Ossola asks her girlfriend to marry him after competing in the men's 100 m. T63 during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Vinicius Goncalves Rodrigues of Brazil prepares to compete in the men's 100 m. T63 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Blind soccer players from France and China compete in a Preliminary Round Group A - Match 4, at the Eiffel Tower Stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
From left, Oksana Kozyna, Svitlana Shabalina, and Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine pose for a portrait at Arena Porte de La Chapelle during the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Mpumelelo Mhlongo from South Africa celebrates following the Men's 100 meter T44 final at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Brazil's Jeferson da Conceicao Goncalves, left, clears the ball past Turkey's Semih Deniz and Muhammed Ali Oktem during the blind football preliminary match between Brazil and Turkey, at the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Oksana Kozyna, from Ukraine, reaches to hit the shuttlecock during the semifinal match of the Para Badminton SL3 classification against Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh from Indonesia during the Paralympic Games in Paris. Syakuroh won the game in straight sets.
Japan's Momoko Ohtani chases a ball as she and her partner Saki Takamuro fall to the Netherlands' Diede De Grout and Aniek Van Koot during their women's double quarter final at the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Iran's Morteza Mehrzadselakjani blocks the ball during the preliminary sitting volleyball match against Brazil during the Paralympic Games in Paris. Iran won the game in straight sets.
Wei Wang, of China, competes at Men's Shot Put - 40 final, at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Camila Muller, of Brasil, left, competes at Women's 1500 -T11 at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Roderick Townsend of the United States kisses his wife Tynita Townsend, with their son Rodney Townsend, between Rodrick's jumps in the T47 Men's High Jump at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.