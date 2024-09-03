Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 Best Pics: Italy's Alessandro Ossola Proposes Girlfriend In A Wholesome Moment

While sporting action continued in and around the city of Paris, the image that captured hearts of the viewers was the one Italy's Alessandro Ossola who proposed her girlfriend after competing in the men's 100 m. T63. A moment to cherish for all. From sporting persepective, things continued to move fast as para athletes continued to impress and bag medals. Indian athletes bagged two bronze and a silver in a day full of excitement. Check out the best pictures from the fourth day of sporting action at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

2024 Paris Paralympics: Italy's Alessandro Ossola asks her girlfriend to marry him after competing in the men's 100 m. T63 | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Italy's Alessandro Ossola asks her girlfriend to marry him after competing in the men's 100 m. T63 during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paris Paralympics: Vinicius Goncalves Rodrigues of Brazil prepares to compete in the mens 100 m. T63
2024 Paris Paralympics: Vinicius Goncalves Rodrigues of Brazil prepares to compete in the men's 100 m. T63 | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Vinicius Goncalves Rodrigues of Brazil prepares to compete in the men's 100 m. T63 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paris Paralympics: Blind soccer match France vs China
2024 Paris Paralympics: Blind soccer match France vs China | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Blind soccer players from France and China compete in a Preliminary Round Group A - Match 4, at the Eiffel Tower Stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paris Paralympics: Oksana Kozyna, Svitlana Shabalina, and Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine pose for a portrait
2024 Paris Paralympics: Oksana Kozyna, Svitlana Shabalina, and Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine pose for a portrait | Photo: AP/Avni Trivedi

From left, Oksana Kozyna, Svitlana Shabalina, and Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine pose for a portrait at Arena Porte de La Chapelle during the Paralympic Games in Paris.

2024 Paris Paralympics: Mpumelelo Mhlongo from South Africa celebrates following the Mens 100 meter T44 final
2024 Paris Paralympics: Mpumelelo Mhlongo from South Africa celebrates following the Men's 100 meter T44 final | Photo: AP/Caleb Craig

Mpumelelo Mhlongo from South Africa celebrates following the Men's 100 meter T44 final at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paris Paralympics: Blind football match between Brazil and Turkey
2024 Paris Paralympics: Blind football match between Brazil and Turkey | Photo: AP/Felix Scheyer

Brazil's Jeferson da Conceicao Goncalves, left, clears the ball past Turkey's Semih Deniz and Muhammed Ali Oktem during the blind football preliminary match between Brazil and Turkey, at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

2024 Paris Paralympics: Oksana Kozyna, from Ukraine during Para Badminton SL3 classification against Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh from Indonesia
2024 Paris Paralympics: Oksana Kozyna, from Ukraine during Para Badminton SL3 classification against Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh from Indonesia | Photo: AP/Avni Trivedi

Oksana Kozyna, from Ukraine, reaches to hit the shuttlecock during the semifinal match of the Para Badminton SL3 classification against Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh from Indonesia during the Paralympic Games in Paris. Syakuroh won the game in straight sets.

2024 Paris Paralympics: Japans Momoko Ohtani chases a ball during wheelchair Tennis womens double quarter final
2024 Paris Paralympics: Japan's Momoko Ohtani chases a ball during wheelchair Tennis women's double quarter final | Photo: AP/Mady Mertens

Japan's Momoko Ohtani chases a ball as she and her partner Saki Takamuro fall to the Netherlands' Diede De Grout and Aniek Van Koot during their women's double quarter final at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

2024 Paris Paralympics: Sitting volleyball match Iran vs Brazil
2024 Paris Paralympics: Sitting volleyball match Iran vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Avni Trivedi

Iran's Morteza Mehrzadselakjani blocks the ball during the preliminary sitting volleyball match against Brazil during the Paralympic Games in Paris. Iran won the game in straight sets.

2024 Paris Paralympics: Wei Wang, of China, competes at Mens Shot Put - 40 final
2024 Paris Paralympics: Wei Wang, of China, competes at Men's Shot Put - 40 final | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Wei Wang, of China, competes at Men's Shot Put - 40 final, at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paris Paralympics: Camila Muller, of Brasil, left, competes at Womens 1500 -T11
2024 Paris Paralympics: Camila Muller, of Brasil, left, competes at Women's 1500 -T11 | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Camila Muller, of Brasil, left, competes at Women's 1500 -T11 at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paris Paralympics: Roderick Townsend of the United States kisses his wife Tynita Townsend
2024 Paris Paralympics: Roderick Townsend of the United States kisses his wife Tynita Townsend | Photo: AP/Caleb Craig

Roderick Townsend of the United States kisses his wife Tynita Townsend, with their son Rodney Townsend, between Rodrick's jumps in the T47 Men's High Jump at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

