Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 Best Pics: Italy's Alessandro Ossola Proposes Girlfriend In A Wholesome Moment

While sporting action continued in and around the city of Paris, the image that captured hearts of the viewers was the one Italy's Alessandro Ossola who proposed her girlfriend after competing in the men's 100 m. T63. A moment to cherish for all. From sporting persepective, things continued to move fast as para athletes continued to impress and bag medals. Indian athletes bagged two bronze and a silver in a day full of excitement. Check out the best pictures from the fourth day of sporting action at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.