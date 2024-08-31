File photo of Indian para archer Sheetal Devi. X/Sheetal Devi Archery

Welcome to our live Paralympics coverage on Saturday (August 31), the third day of the Paris Games. After a splendid display on Day 2, the Indian contingent is eyeing similarly rewarding performances today. While star shuttler Sukant Kadam will take the court for his men's singles SL3 group-stage match, the nation's medal hopes will be pinned on highly fancied archer Sheetal Devi, as she kick-starts her women's individual compound campaign. Follow live scores and updates from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, right here

LIVE UPDATES