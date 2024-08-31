Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 3 LIVE Updates: Shooters, Sheetal Devi Bear India's Medal Hopes

Follow the live scores and Indian-event updates on Saturday, August 31, the third day of Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

Uzma Fatima
31 August 2024
File photo of Indian para archer Sheetal Devi. X/Sheetal Devi Archery
Welcome to our live Paralympics coverage on Saturday (August 31), the third day of the Paris Games. After a splendid display on Day 2, the Indian contingent is eyeing similarly rewarding performances today. While star shuttler Sukant Kadam will take the court for his men's singles SL3 group-stage match, the nation's medal hopes will be pinned on highly fancied archer Sheetal Devi, as she kick-starts her women's individual compound campaign. Follow live scores and updates from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, right here
Paris Paralympics Day 3 LIVE Updates: When Does Action Start?

As far as Indian para athletes are concerned, Day 3 begins around 12pm IST when shuttler Mandeep Kaur takes the court for her women's singles SL3 group-stage match. It will be followed by the qualifying round in the men's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at 1pm, where Swaroop Unhalkar will be in action. You can check out the detailed schedule HERE.

