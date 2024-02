Sports

Paris Olympics Qualifiers: Brazil Beat Venezuela, Paraguay Hold Argentina

An 88th-minute goal by Guilherme Biro proved to be the winning one as the Brazil Under-23 men's football team Venezuela 2-1 in their CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament clash at the Brigido Iriarte stadium in Caracas, Venezuela on Thursday, February 8. In the earlier game, Argentina's Federico Redondo scored a stoppage-time goal to avert defeat against Paraguay. The match ended in a 3-3 stalemate. The tournament features the four teams in a round-robin format to secure the two qualifying berths available for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.