Paris Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Finishes Fourth, India's Medal Hopes Shattered In Weightlifting - In Pics

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu narrowly missed out on a medal at the Paris Olympics, finishing fourth in the women’s 49 kg category. Chanu lifted a total of 199 kg (88 kg in the snatch and 111 kg in the clean and jerk) at the South Paris Arena. Despite making three successful lifts out of six attempts, she fell short by just one kilogram of securing a podium position. This result was 3 kg less than her performance in Tokyo, where she won a silver medal. The final attempt at 114 kg in the clean and jerk proved elusive, costing her a chance at a medal. China's Hou Zhihui set a new Olympic record in the clean and jerk, defending her title with a total lift of 206 kg (89 kg + 117 kg). Romanian Mihaela Cambei claimed silver with a total of 205 kg (93 kg + 112 kg), while Surodchana Khambao took bronze with a total of 200 kg (88 kg + 112 kg).

Mirabai Chanu after her unsuccessful third attempt in weightlifting event | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Mirabai Chanu after her unsuccessful third attempt during the clean and jerk stage of the women's 49kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Mirabai Chanu during womens 49kg weightlifting event
Mirabai Chanu during women's 49kg weightlifting event | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Mirabai Chanu after her unsuccessful third attempt during the clean and jerk stage of the women's 49kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Mirabai Chanu competes during the clean and jerk stage of the womens 49kg weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu competes during the clean and jerk stage of the women's 49kg weightlifting | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Mirabai Chanu competes during the clean and jerk stage of the women's 49kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Mirabai Chanu competes during the snatch stage of the womens 49kg weightlifting event
Mirabai Chanu competes during the snatch stage of the women's 49kg weightlifting event | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Mirabai Chanu competes during the snatch stage of the women's 49kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Mirabai Chanu Sikhom competes in Women 49kg Snatch of the Weightlifting competitions
Mirabai Chanu Sikhom competes in Women 49kg Snatch of the Weightlifting competitions | Photo: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO via PTI

Mirabai Chanu Sikhom of India competes in the Women 49kg Snatch of the Weightlifting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the South Paris Arena in Paris.

Mirabai Chanu celebrates after her successful third attempt during the snatch stage of the womens 49kg weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu celebrates after her successful third attempt during the snatch stage of the women's 49kg weightlifting | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Mirabai Chanu celebrates after her successful third attempt during the snatch stage of the women's 49kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom competes during the womens 49kg weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom competes during the women's 49kg weightlifting | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India competes during the women's 49kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mirabai Chanu reacts as she competes during the womens 49kg weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu reacts as she competes during the women's 49kg weightlifting | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India reacts as she competes during the women's 49kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Indias Mirabai Chanu Saikhom competes during the womens 49kg weightlifting
India's Mirabai Chanu Saikhom competes during the women's 49kg weightlifting | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India competes during the women's 49kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

