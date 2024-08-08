Sports

Paris Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Finishes Fourth, India's Medal Hopes Shattered In Weightlifting - In Pics

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu narrowly missed out on a medal at the Paris Olympics, finishing fourth in the women’s 49 kg category. Chanu lifted a total of 199 kg (88 kg in the snatch and 111 kg in the clean and jerk) at the South Paris Arena. Despite making three successful lifts out of six attempts, she fell short by just one kilogram of securing a podium position. This result was 3 kg less than her performance in Tokyo, where she won a silver medal. The final attempt at 114 kg in the clean and jerk proved elusive, costing her a chance at a medal. China's Hou Zhihui set a new Olympic record in the clean and jerk, defending her title with a total lift of 206 kg (89 kg + 117 kg). Romanian Mihaela Cambei claimed silver with a total of 205 kg (93 kg + 112 kg), while Surodchana Khambao took bronze with a total of 200 kg (88 kg + 112 kg).