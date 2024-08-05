Sports

Paris Olympics, Day 9 In Pics: Novak Djokovic Wins Elusive Gold Medal; Noah Lyles Takes Men’s 100m Gold By Thinnest Margin

The 2024 Paris Olympics on Day 9 saw explanations fail, records shatter, and logic defied. Novak Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz to win his first-ever Olympic gold medal on Philippe Chatrier. While at the Stade de France, Noah Lyles beat Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by the thinnest of margins to take gold in the men’s 100m final. Here is the gallery of the highlights on Day 9 of the Olympics, captured by AP photographers at the Paris Games.

Cara Feain-Ryan competes competes in women's 3000-meter steeplechase | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Cara Feain-Ryan, of Australia, competes in a heat of the women's 3000-meter steeplechase at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

2/20
Competitors ride past the Sacre Coeur basilica, during womens road cycling
Competitors ride past the Sacre Coeur basilica, during women's road cycling | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Competitors ride past the Sacre Coeur basilica, during the women's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/20
Refugee Olympic Teams Cindy Ngamba celebrates womens 75 kg preliminary boxing
Refugee Olympic Team's Cindy Ngamba celebrates women's 75 kg preliminary boxing | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos

Refugee Olympic Team's Cindy Ngamba celebrates after defeating Canada's Tammara Thibeault in their women's 75 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/20
Water Polo: Italys Agnese Cocchiere watches during Italy and Spain match
Water Polo: Italy's Agnese Cocchiere watches during Italy and Spain match | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Italy's Agnese Cocchiere watches during a women's Group B preliminary match between Italy and Spain, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

5/20
Britains Amber Jo Rutter ejects empty cartridges during womens Skeet final
Britain's Amber Jo Rutter ejects empty cartridges during women's Skeet final | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Britain's Amber Jo Rutter ejects empty cartridges from her gun as she competes in the Skeet women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Chateauroux, France.

6/20
Womens kayak cross heat
Women's kayak cross heat | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Evy Leibfarth of the United States prepares to compete in the women's kayak cross heat against Eva Tercelj of Slovenia, Alena Marx of Switzerland and Viktoria Wolffhardt of Austria during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

7/20
Womens volleyball match between Italy and Turkey
Women's volleyball match between Italy and Turkey | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Melissa Teresa Vargas of Turkey prepares to serve the ball against Italy during the Group C women's volleyball match between Italy and Turkey at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/20
Serbias Novak Djokovic celebrates gold in tennis singles final
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates gold in tennis singles final | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles tennis final at the Roland Garros Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

9/20
Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle Final
Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle Final | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Medalists from left to right, Germany's Isabell Werth, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Britain's Charlotte Fry take a selfie to celebrate their silver, gold and bronze medals at the dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

10/20
Frances Felix Lebrun celebrates after mens singles bronze medal table tennis match
France's Felix Lebrun celebrates after men's singles bronze medal table tennis match | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

France's Felix Lebrun celebrates after defeating Barzil's Hugo Calderano in the men's singles bronze medal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

11/20
Womens basketball game between Canada and Nigeria
Women's basketball game between Canada and Nigeria | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Aaliyah Edwards (24), of Canada, shoots between Elizabeth Balogun (4) and Murjanatu Musa (20), of Nigeria, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

12/20
Silja Kosonen competes in womens hammer throw qualification
Silja Kosonen competes in women's hammer throw qualification | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Silja Kosonen, of Finland, competes in the women's hammer throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

13/20
Mens 80 kg semifinal boxing match between Ukraine and Cuba
Men's 80 kg semifinal boxing match between Ukraine and Cuba | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos

Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak, left, fights Cuba's Arlen Lopez in their men's 80 kg semifinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

14/20
Switzerlands Elena Lengwiler leads the pack during womens kite race
Switzerland's Elena Lengwiler leads the pack during women's kite race | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Switzerland's Elena Lengwiler leads the pack, with Marseille's Notre Dame de la Garde Basilica in the background, during a women's kite race at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

15/20
Eleftherios Petrounias competes during gymnastics individual rings finals
Eleftherios Petrounias competes during gymnastics individual rings finals | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Eleftherios Petrounias, of Greece, competes during the men's artistic gymnastics individual rings finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

16/20
Nigeria, celebrate after womens basketball game against Canada
Nigeria, celebrate after women's basketball game against Canada | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Ezinne Kalu (23), and Promise Amukamara (10), of Nigeria, celebrate in a women's basketball game against Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

17/20
Qiu Qiyuan warms up during the womens artistic gymnastics
Qiu Qiyuan warms up during the women's artistic gymnastics | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Qiu Qiyuan, of China, warms up during the women's artistic gymnastics individual uneven bars finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

18/20
Freddie Crittenden competes during a heat in the mens 110-meter hurdles
Freddie Crittenden competes during a heat in the men's 110-meter hurdles | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Freddie Crittenden, of the United States, competes during a heat in the men's 110-meter hurdles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

19/20
Jon Rahm during final round of the mens golf
Jon Rahm during final round of the men's golf | Photo: AP/Matt York

Jon Rahm, of Spain, plays off the 11th tee during the final round of the men's golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

20/20
Spains Danny Leon performs during the mens skateboard park
Spain's Danny Leon performs during the men's skateboard park | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Spain's Danny Leon performs during the men's skateboard park practice session at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away Aged 55
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Blames Spin-Friendly Track For Loss
  4. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka Shine As India Lose By 32 Runs Against Sri Lanka - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Vandersay Rips Through India As Sri Lanka Snatch Series Lead
Football News
  1. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  2. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  3. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  4. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
  5. English Premier League: Slot Seeking Improvements From Liverpool Squad Despite Pre-Season Success
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  3. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Paris Games 2024: Nadal Urges Alcaraz To Treasure Olympic Medal Despite Djokovic Heartbreak
  5. Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz 'Felt The Pressure' In Final Defeat To Novak Djokovic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss IND Vs GER SF
  4. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024
  5. Hockey India Complain About GB Goalie's 'Video Tablet', Amit Rohidas Red Card At Paris 2024

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Rare Show Of BJP-TMC Bonhomie, WB Assembly Passes Resolution Against Attempts To Divide State
  2. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  3. Asha Kiran Shelter Home Deaths: Delhi HC Directs Water Testing, Seeks Report From Authorities
  4. What Is Waqf, Why Is Govt Amending Waqf Law, What Are Key Changes Proposed | Explained
  5. Clone of Identity Politics Drives Muslims Beyond Party Lines In West Bengal
Entertainment News
  1. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Back On Track As Allu Arjun And Sukumar Resume Filming Amidst Fallout Speculations
  2. Ananya Panday, Vikramaditya Motwane's Thriller 'CTRL' Release Date Announced; Watch The Intriguing Teaser
  3. Watch: Aryan Khan Parties With Suhana Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larisa Bonesi Also Spotted At The Venue
  4. 'Ulajh' Vs 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor's Film Earns Nearly Rs 5 Crore, Ajay-Tabu Starrer Crosses Rs 6 Crore Mark
  5. 'Double iSmart' Trailer: Sanjay Dutt Conducts A Brain Transplant On Ram Pothineni In This Action Comedy
US News
  1. Kamala Harris To Announce Running Mate Soon | Who Are The Top Picks For VP
  2. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  3. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  4. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  5. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
World News
  1. Kamala Harris To Announce Running Mate Soon | Who Are The Top Picks For VP
  2. Hamas Leader Assassination Complicates Situation For West, Iran And US
  3. 98 Killed In Bangladesh, Protesters Call For 'Long March To Dhaka'| Top Points
  4. Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Welcomes New F-16 Fighter Jets To Combat Russia
  5. Venezuela Protests: Mass Arrests Amid Unrest And Disputed Election Results Sparks Concerns
Latest Stories
  1. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  3. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  4. Paris Olympics Day 10 Live Updates: India Face Romania In Women's TT Team Event; Naruka, Chauhan In Skeet Qualifications
  5. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  6. Middle East: As US, Allies Prepare For 'Multi-Front War', Blinken Reportedly Tells G7 Counterparts Iran May Attack Israel Today
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs