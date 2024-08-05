Paris Olympics, Day 9 In Pics: Novak Djokovic Wins Elusive Gold Medal; Noah Lyles Takes Men’s 100m Gold By Thinnest Margin

Cara Feain-Ryan, of Australia, competes in a heat of the women's 3000-meter steeplechase at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Competitors ride past the Sacre Coeur basilica, during the women's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Refugee Olympic Team's Cindy Ngamba celebrates after defeating Canada's Tammara Thibeault in their women's 75 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Italy's Agnese Cocchiere watches during a women's Group B preliminary match between Italy and Spain, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Britain's Amber Jo Rutter ejects empty cartridges from her gun as she competes in the Skeet women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Chateauroux, France.
Evy Leibfarth of the United States prepares to compete in the women's kayak cross heat against Eva Tercelj of Slovenia, Alena Marx of Switzerland and Viktoria Wolffhardt of Austria during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Melissa Teresa Vargas of Turkey prepares to serve the ball against Italy during the Group C women's volleyball match between Italy and Turkey at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles tennis final at the Roland Garros Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalists from left to right, Germany's Isabell Werth, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Britain's Charlotte Fry take a selfie to celebrate their silver, gold and bronze medals at the dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
France's Felix Lebrun celebrates after defeating Barzil's Hugo Calderano in the men's singles bronze medal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Aaliyah Edwards (24), of Canada, shoots between Elizabeth Balogun (4) and Murjanatu Musa (20), of Nigeria, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Silja Kosonen, of Finland, competes in the women's hammer throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak, left, fights Cuba's Arlen Lopez in their men's 80 kg semifinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Switzerland's Elena Lengwiler leads the pack, with Marseille's Notre Dame de la Garde Basilica in the background, during a women's kite race at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Eleftherios Petrounias, of Greece, competes during the men's artistic gymnastics individual rings finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Ezinne Kalu (23), and Promise Amukamara (10), of Nigeria, celebrate in a women's basketball game against Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Qiu Qiyuan, of China, warms up during the women's artistic gymnastics individual uneven bars finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Freddie Crittenden, of the United States, competes during a heat in the men's 110-meter hurdles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Jon Rahm, of Spain, plays off the 11th tee during the final round of the men's golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.
Spain's Danny Leon performs during the men's skateboard park practice session at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.