Sports

Paris Olympics, Day 9 In Pics: Novak Djokovic Wins Elusive Gold Medal; Noah Lyles Takes Men’s 100m Gold By Thinnest Margin

The 2024 Paris Olympics on Day 9 saw explanations fail, records shatter, and logic defied. Novak Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz to win his first-ever Olympic gold medal on Philippe Chatrier. While at the Stade de France, Noah Lyles beat Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by the thinnest of margins to take gold in the men’s 100m final. Here is the gallery of the highlights on Day 9 of the Olympics, captured by AP photographers at the Paris Games.