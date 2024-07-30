Paris Olympics 2024: Young Swimmers Make Splash With Historic Wins At The Games - In Pics

Gold medalist Mollie O'Callaghan, of Australia, stands on the podium with silver medalist, Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, left, and bronze medalist Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, of Hong Kong, following the women's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist David Popovici, of Romania, center, poses with silver medalist Matthew Richards, of Britain, left, and bronze medalist Luke Hobson, of the United States, on the podium after the men's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Thomas Ceccon, of Italy, poses on the podium after the men's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Tatjana Smith, of South Africa, stands on the podium with silver medalist Tang Qianting, of China, right, and bronze medalist Mona Mc Sharry, of Ireland, following the women's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Summer McIntosh, of Canada, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
David Popovici, of Romania, celebrates after winning the men's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France.
Tatjana Smith, of South Africa, competes in the women's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Thomas Ceccon, of Italy, celebrates after winning the men's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.