Paris Olympics 2024: Young Swimmers Make Splash With Historic Wins At The Games - In Pics

The next generation of swimmers from all across the world is claiming the spotlight at the Paris Olympics. The 17-year-old Summer McIntosh from Canada won the gold medal in the 400-meter individual medley. David Popovici, a 19-year-old from Romania, won the gold medal in the 200m men's freestyle event. Mollie O'Callaghan, a 20-year-old speedster, took down her mighty Australian teammate, Ariarne Titmus, a world record holder who was defending gold medalist in the women's 200 free. The 23-year-old Thomas Ceccon from Italy claimed his nation's second gold in as many nights at La Defense Arena by winning a gold medal in the men's 100 backstroke. Tatjana Smith gave South Africa its first swimming gold of the games with a victory in the women's 100 breaststroke.

Ariarne Titmus, Gold medalist Mollie O'Callaghan and Siobhan Bernadette Haughey | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Gold medalist Mollie O'Callaghan, of Australia, stands on the podium with silver medalist, Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, left, and bronze medalist Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, of Hong Kong, following the women's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

2/8
Gold medalist David Popovici with other medal winners
Gold medalist David Popovici with other medal winners | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Gold medalist David Popovici, of Romania, center, poses with silver medalist Matthew Richards, of Britain, left, and bronze medalist Luke Hobson, of the United States, on the podium after the men's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

3/8
Mens 100-meter backstroke gold medalist Thomas Ceccon
Men's 100-meter backstroke gold medalist Thomas Ceccon | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Gold medalist Thomas Ceccon, of Italy, poses on the podium after the men's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

4/8
Womens 100-meter breaststroke final: Tatjana Smith won the gold
Women's 100-meter breaststroke final: Tatjana Smith won the gold | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Gold medalist Tatjana Smith, of South Africa, stands on the podium with silver medalist Tang Qianting, of China, right, and bronze medalist Mona Mc Sharry, of Ireland, following the women's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

5/8
Summer McIntosh celebrates after winning the womens 400-meter individual medley
Summer McIntosh celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter individual medley | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Summer McIntosh, of Canada, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

6/8
David Popovici, of Romania competes mens 200-meter freestyle final
David Popovici, of Romania competes men's 200-meter freestyle final | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

David Popovici, of Romania, celebrates after winning the men's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France.

7/8
Tatjana Smith competes in the womens 100-meter breaststroke final
Tatjana Smith competes in the women's 100-meter breaststroke final | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Tatjana Smith, of South Africa, competes in the women's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

8/8
Thomas Ceccon celebrates after winning the mens 100-meter backstroke final
Thomas Ceccon celebrates after winning the men's 100-meter backstroke final | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Thomas Ceccon, of Italy, celebrates after winning the men's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

