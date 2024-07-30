Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Young Swimmers Make Splash With Historic Wins At The Games - In Pics

The next generation of swimmers from all across the world is claiming the spotlight at the Paris Olympics. The 17-year-old Summer McIntosh from Canada won the gold medal in the 400-meter individual medley. David Popovici, a 19-year-old from Romania, won the gold medal in the 200m men's freestyle event. Mollie O'Callaghan, a 20-year-old speedster, took down her mighty Australian teammate, Ariarne Titmus, a world record holder who was defending gold medalist in the women's 200 free. The 23-year-old Thomas Ceccon from Italy claimed his nation's second gold in as many nights at La Defense Arena by winning a gold medal in the men's 100 backstroke. Tatjana Smith gave South Africa its first swimming gold of the games with a victory in the women's 100 breaststroke.