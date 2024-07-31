Sports

Paris Olympics: New Zealand Trump Canada To Win Women's Rugby Sevens Gold - In Pics

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe ended her rugby sevens career for New Zealand with two Olympic gold medals and a silver around her neck, as she helped New Zealand clinch back-to-back Olympic titles with Tuesday's (July 30) 19-12 win over Canada. “It's hard to explain — 12 years of work, passion, love, fear,” Portia later said, looking back on an Olympic experience that started with a silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and continued with golds in Tokyo and Paris. Meanwhile, the United States edged Australia 14-12 to earn bronze for their first Olympic medal in rugby sevens.