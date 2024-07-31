The New Zealand Rugby Sevens team react as they stand on the podium with their gold medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. New Zealand defeated Canada to win gold.
Members of the Canadian Rugby Sevens team celebrate on the podium with their silver medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France
Members of the United States Rugby Sevens team pose for the media with their bronze medals after the medals ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.
Members of the New Zealand, who won gold, Canadian, silver, and United States, bronze, Rugby Sevens pose for the media following the medals ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.
New Zealand team member celebrate after winning the women's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. New Zealand won the match 19-12.
New Zealand's Stacey Waaka dives over the line to score a try during the women's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.
New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs onto score a try during the women's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.
Canada's Olivia Apps, centre gets the back to Canada's Chloe Daniels as New Zealand's Sarah Hirini presses during the women's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.
New Zealand's Jazmin Feliz-Hotham, left is tackled by Canada's Florence Symonds during the women's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.
Canada's Alysha Corrigan score a try during the women's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.