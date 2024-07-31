Sports

Paris Olympics: New Zealand Trump Canada To Win Women's Rugby Sevens Gold - In Pics

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe ended her rugby sevens career for New Zealand with two Olympic gold medals and a silver around her neck, as she helped New Zealand clinch back-to-back Olympic titles with Tuesday's (July 30) 19-12 win over Canada. “It's hard to explain — 12 years of work, passion, love, fear,” Portia later said, looking back on an Olympic experience that started with a silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and continued with golds in Tokyo and Paris. Meanwhile, the United States edged Australia 14-12 to earn bronze for their first Olympic medal in rugby sevens.

New Zealand Rugby Sevens team with their gold medals | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

The New Zealand Rugby Sevens team react as they stand on the podium with their gold medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. New Zealand defeated Canada to win gold.

2/10
Canadian Rugby Sevens team celebrate with their silver medals
Canadian Rugby Sevens team celebrate with their silver medals | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Members of the Canadian Rugby Sevens team celebrate on the podium with their silver medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France

3/10
United States Rugby Sevens team with their bronze medals
United States Rugby Sevens team with their bronze medals | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Members of the United States Rugby Sevens team pose for the media with their bronze medals after the medals ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.

4/10
2024 Summer Olympics Rugby Sevens Medal ceremony
2024 Summer Olympics Rugby Sevens Medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Members of the New Zealand, who won gold, Canadian, silver, and United States, bronze, Rugby Sevens pose for the media following the medals ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.

5/10
New Zealand Rugby Sevens team celebrate after winning against Canada
New Zealand Rugby Sevens team celebrate after winning against Canada | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

New Zealand team member celebrate after winning the women's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. New Zealand won the match 19-12.

6/10
New Zealands Stacey Waaka dives over the line to score a try
New Zealand's Stacey Waaka dives over the line to score a try | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

New Zealand's Stacey Waaka dives over the line to score a try during the women's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.

7/10
New Zealands Michaela Blyde runs onto score a try
New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs onto score a try | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs onto score a try during the women's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.

8/10
Canada and New Zealand players during the Paris Olympics gold medal match
Canada and New Zealand players during the Paris Olympics gold medal match | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Canada's Olivia Apps, centre gets the back to Canada's Chloe Daniels as New Zealand's Sarah Hirini presses during the women's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.

9/10
Jazmin Feliz-Hotham, left is tackled by Florence Symonds
Jazmin Feliz-Hotham, left is tackled by Florence Symonds | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

New Zealand's Jazmin Feliz-Hotham, left is tackled by Canada's Florence Symonds during the women's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.

10/10
Canadas Alysha Corrigan score a try
Canada's Alysha Corrigan score a try | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Canada's Alysha Corrigan score a try during the women's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.

