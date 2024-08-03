The Paris Olympics opening ceremony was an ode to French tradition, as River Seine became the venue for the first-ever Games ceremony not held in a stadium. But the ritualism has not ended there at Paris 2024. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Before the start of every sports event, an arcane ceremony takes place. To mark the beginning of the event, a former or current sportsperson, public figure, volunteer, or even an anonymous person deals three blows to the ground with a wooden stick.
Known as a 'brigadier', the stick has been regularly seen since the commencement of the 2024 Summer Games. Originally used in French theatre to signal the opening of a performance, the tradition to bang the brigadier on the ground thrice is a symbolic gesture to catch the audience's attention.
Analogously, the three strokes are an innovation introduced at Paris 2024 to remind viewers that each event is a unique performance that deserves the public's attention and respect. Spectators are invited to observe a moment of silence at the time of the three blows, just like in the theatre.
Indian shooting legend and Beijing 2008 gold medallist Abhinav Bindra was the one to do it before Ramita Jindal’s 10m air rifle event. Elsewhere, the all-time great tennis doubles duo of Bob and Mike Bryan did the honours ahead of the women’s singles match between America's Coco Gauff and Croatian Donna Vekic.
Similarly, tennis icon Billie Jean King brandished the brigadier before a doubles clash involving Spanish titans Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.
Bell-Ringing Parallel In Cricket
There is a parallel to the Olympic 'brigadier' tradition in the cricket world. There is a ceremonial ringing of a five-minute bell at Lord’s, and it has caught on at Eden Gardens and other venues in India too.
The ringing is done by an international cricketer, administrator or well-known enthusiast of the sport and was introduced at the Lord's in 2007. The bell, located outside Bowlers' Bar of the Lord's Pavilion, is rung before the start of a day's play during Test matches.