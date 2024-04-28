Stands are under construction on the Champ-de-Mars in Paris. The Champ-de-Mars will host the Beach Volleyball and Blind Football at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Stands are under construction on the Champ-de-Mars,with the Grand Palais Ephemere in background in Paris.
Advertisement
The Grand Palais Ephemere is seen in Paris. The Grand Palais Ephemere, or Champ de Mars Arena, will host Judo and Wrestling competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Advertisement
Constructions are under way at the Trocadero gardens in Paris. The Trocadero will host road cycling and some athletic competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic but will also the place for athletes to celebrate the Games.
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a demonstration by the French fencing team as he visits the Grand Palais ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The Grand Palais will host the Fencing and Taekwondo competitions during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Advertisement
A view of the Grand Palais ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Advertisement
The Eiffel Tower and the Champs-de-Mars at its feet, the Invalides monument and its dome, right, are seen in Paris. The Champ-de-Mars will host the Beach Volleyball and Blind Football and the Invalides will host the Cycling road, Archery and Athetics events at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Advertisement
Paris city, with the Eiffel Tower at center, are pictured in Paris.