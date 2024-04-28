Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Discover Venues Photo Gallery - In Pics

The 11 iconic venues for the Paris Olympics Games 2024 have been revealed. Right from Champ de Mars and Eiffel Tower to Teahupo’o in Tahiti; these stunning venues will be playing host to the marquee event come this year. Few of the most notable venues that include are the Roland-Garros Tennis stadium, Parc Des Princes, Place de la Concorde among others. Here are some of the most spectacular images of the Paris Games 2024 venues.

OLY Paris 2024 Venues | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard, File

Stands are under construction on the Champ-de-Mars in Paris. The Champ-de-Mars will host the Beach Volleyball and Blind Football at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

OLY Paris 2024 Venues
OLY Paris 2024 Venues | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard, File

Stands are under construction on the Champ-de-Mars,with the Grand Palais Ephemere in background in Paris.

OLY Paris 2024 Venues
OLY Paris 2024 Venues | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard, File

The Grand Palais Ephemere is seen in Paris. The Grand Palais Ephemere, or Champ de Mars Arena, will host Judo and Wrestling competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

OLY Paris 2024 Venues
OLY Paris 2024 Venues | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard, File

Constructions are under way at the Trocadero gardens in Paris. The Trocadero will host road cycling and some athletic competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic but will also the place for athletes to celebrate the Games.

OLY Paris 2024 Venues
OLY Paris 2024 Venues | Photo: Yoan Valat, Pool via AP

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a demonstration by the French fencing team as he visits the Grand Palais ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The Grand Palais will host the Fencing and Taekwondo competitions during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

OLY Paris 2024 Venues
OLY Paris 2024 Venues | Photo: Yoan Valat, Pool via AP

A view of the Grand Palais ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

OLY Paris 2024 Venues
OLY Paris 2024 Venues | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard, File

The Eiffel Tower and the Champs-de-Mars at its feet, the Invalides monument and its dome, right, are seen in Paris. The Champ-de-Mars will host the Beach Volleyball and Blind Football and the Invalides will host the Cycling road, Archery and Athetics events at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Paris city
Paris city | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard, File

Paris city, with the Eiffel Tower at center, are pictured in Paris.

