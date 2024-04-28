Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Discover Venues Photo Gallery - In Pics

The 11 iconic venues for the Paris Olympics Games 2024 have been revealed. Right from Champ de Mars and Eiffel Tower to Teahupo’o in Tahiti; these stunning venues will be playing host to the marquee event come this year. Few of the most notable venues that include are the Roland-Garros Tennis stadium, Parc Des Princes, Place de la Concorde among others. Here are some of the most spectacular images of the Paris Games 2024 venues.