Sports

Paris Olympics Day 14 Live Updates: Aman Sehrawat To Fight For Bronze; Aditi, Diksha Continue Medal Quest

Catch all the live action and event-by-event updates from Day 14 of the Paris Olympics 2024, here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
9 August 2024
9 August 2024
India's Aman Sehrawat (right) reacts after winning the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling quarter-final at the Paris Olympics. PTI
Welcome to our live coverage of the 14th day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. All eyes will be on Aman Sehrawat who will compete in the men’s 57 kg freestyle bronze medal bout. In athletics, the women’s and men’s teams will be in action in the 4x400m Round 1 relays, while Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will continue their quest for a medal in Round 3 of the women’s golf individual stroke. Catch the event-by-event updates from Friday, August 9, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 14 Live Updates

So, here we are, after almost two weeks of incredible sporting action, and Day 14 promises to be the same. India's Aman Sehrawat till fight for bronze in the men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling, while the medal quest will continue for both Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in the golf individual stoke play competition.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  2. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
  3. Martin Zubimendi Named In Real Sociedad Squad Amid Liverpool Links
  4. Leeds United, EFL Championship Preview: The Whites And Wayne Rooney Out For Redemption
  5. Transfer News: Chelsea Confirm Aaron Anselmino Transfer From Boca Juniors
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  2. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  3. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
  5. Coco Gauff Tempers Canadian Open Expectations After Paris Olympics
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Untruths, Not Lies': Amit Shah Lends A Helping Hand To Kiren Rijiju In LS Amid Waqf Bill Debate
  2. Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Hits Sikkim's Soreng | Details
  3. International Day Of Indigenous Peoples: Adivasis' Struggle For Dignity And identity
  4. Jaishankar On 3-Day Visit To Maldives From Today, Aim To 'Strengthen Close Partnership'
  5. Bangladesh: As Hasina Remains In India, PM Modi Wishes Yunus On Taking Oath As Chief Advisor Of New Govt
Entertainment News
  1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares First Post After Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Gets Engaged To Sobhita Dhulipala
  2. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  3. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  5. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Kamala Harris And Trump Agree To Presidential Debate On ABC In September
  2. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  3. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
  4. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  5. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Kamala Harris And Trump Agree To Presidential Debate On ABC In September
  2. Amid Row With Elon Musk, Venezuela's Maduro Blocks X Access In Country For 10 Days
  3. Japan Issues First-Ever 'Higher-Than-Usual' Warning Over Risk Of Nanki Trough Megaquake
  4. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  5. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Highlights: Nadeem Pips Chopra In Javelin Throw Final; Tebogo Wins Men's 200m Gold