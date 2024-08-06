Sports

Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Neeraj In Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Action; India Take On Germany In Men's Hockey Semi-Final

Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Catch all the live action and play-by-play updates from Day 11 of the Paris 2024 Olympics here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
6 August 2024
6 August 2024
Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic and world champion in men's javelin throw. X/Athletics Federation of India
Welcome to our live coverage of the eleventh day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. In track and field, India’s Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be in action in the men’s javelin throw qualification round. Vinesh Phogat will take centre stage in the women’s freestyle 50kg round of 16 clash, while India will take on Germany in men’s hockey semi-final. Catch all the live action and play-by-play updates from day 11 here
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Olympics 2024: India's Fourth-Place Curse?

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games has not been kind, particularly unforgiving for India. So far, it has been talent meeting opportunity, unfortunately for it to not cross the finish line. Here's a look at India's fourth-placed finishes and the medal that were cost.

Lakshya Sen acknowledges fans after his men's singles bronze medal badminton match - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Paris Olympics: India's Fourth Place Finishes, And Heartache That Lasts For Four Years

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

Paris Olympics: No Fairytale Finish, But No.11 For Biles

United States’ Simone Biles did not get the perfect send off she would have hoped or expected for. However, she clinched a silver medal in the floor exercise finals, making it her 11th Olympic medal after a routine that saw her include a couple of major step out of bounds that proved costly. 

Paris Olympics, Day 11 Live: All Medal Events

Diving: Women's 3m springboard

Athletics: Men's 5000 m

Athletics: Men's long jump

Athletics: Women's 400 m

Athletics: Women's 3000 m steeplechase

Athletics: Women's hammer throw

Boxing: Women's 60 kg

Cycling: Men's team sprint

Equestrian: Individual jumping

Sailing: Women's ILCA 6

Sailing: Men's ILCA 7

Skateboarding: Women's park

Wrestling: Greco-Roman 60 kg

Wrestling: Greco-Roman 130 kg

Wrestling: Women's freestyle 68 kg

Paris Olympics, Day 11 Live: Indian Athletics - When To Catch?

Men's Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group A: Kishore Jena (1:50 PM)

Women's 400m - Repechage: Kiran Pahal (2:50 PM)

Men's Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group B: Neeraj Chopra (3:20 PM)

Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates

Neeraj Chopra is ready. India are ready. The nation's golden boy will finally be in action in the men's javelin throw qualification round.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Political Crisis Delays 'A' Cricket Team's Pakistan Arrival
  2. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  3. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  4. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  5. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Football Wrap: France Beat Egypt 3-1 To Face Spain In Final Gold Medal Match
  2. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  3. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  4. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  5. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News: 9 Dead In UP, 5 In Rajasthan, Traffic Snarls Hit Assam's Guwahati After Heavy Rains
  2. NCERT Says Allegations Of Textbooks Not Carrying Preamble 'Don't Have Sound Basis'
  3. 'Zero Governance, Policy Paralysis': BJP Demands Kejriwal's Resignation After HC Upholds His CBI Arrest
  4. Foreign Medical Graduates' Body Alleges Leak Of NBEMS Letter To DMs, Questions 'Security Of NEET PG Paper'
  5. Delhi: Dog Carries Headless Body Of Newborn In Rohini Park
Entertainment News
  1. Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Case Seeks Bail, Claims His Intention Was Not To Harm Actor
  2. Zayed Khan Breaks His Silence About His Father Sanjay Khan's Alleged Affair With Zeenat Aman
  3. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  4. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  5. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
US News
  1. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  2. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  3. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  4. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
  5. Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Bangladesh Air Force Plane Which Brought Hasina To India Takes Off For 'Next Destination'
  2. Key Role Likely For Muhammad Yunus In New Bangladesh Interim Govt | All About The Nobel Laureate
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq
  4. Who Is Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Set To Be Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit
  5. India Caught Napping? How Sheikh Hasina’s Downfall In Bangladesh Affects Regional Ties
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Who Is Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Set To Be Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq
  4. Zayed Khan Breaks His Silence About His Father Sanjay Khan's Alleged Affair With Zeenat Aman
  5. Key Role Likely For Muhammad Yunus In New Bangladesh Interim Govt | All About The Nobel Laureate
  6. NCERT Says Allegations Of Textbooks Not Carrying Preamble 'Don't Have Sound Basis'
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Neeraj In Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Action; India Take On Germany In Men's Hockey Semi-Final
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Bangladesh Air Force Plane Which Brought Hasina To India Takes Off For 'Next Destination'