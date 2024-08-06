Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Neeraj In Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Action; India Take On Germany In Men's Hockey Semi-Final

Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic and world champion in men's javelin throw. X/Athletics Federation of India

Welcome to our live coverage of the eleventh day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. In track and field, India’s Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be in action in the men’s javelin throw qualification round. Vinesh Phogat will take centre stage in the women’s freestyle 50kg round of 16 clash, while India will take on Germany in men’s hockey semi-final. Catch all the live action and play-by-play updates from day 11 here

LIVE UPDATES

6 Aug 2024, 10:42:28 am IST Paris Olympics 2024: India's Fourth-Place Curse? The 2024 Paris Olympic Games has not been kind, particularly unforgiving for India. So far, it has been talent meeting opportunity, unfortunately for it to not cross the finish line. Here's a look at India's fourth-placed finishes and the medal that were cost. Paris Olympics: India's Fourth Place Finishes, And Heartache That Lasts For Four Years BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

6 Aug 2024, 10:18:44 am IST Paris Olympics: No Fairytale Finish, But No.11 For Biles United States’ Simone Biles did not get the perfect send off she would have hoped or expected for. However, she clinched a silver medal in the floor exercise finals, making it her 11th Olympic medal after a routine that saw her include a couple of major step out of bounds that proved costly.

6 Aug 2024, 09:59:48 am IST Paris Olympics, Day 11 Live: All Medal Events Diving: Women's 3m springboard Athletics: Men's 5000 m Athletics: Men's long jump Athletics: Women's 400 m Athletics: Women's 3000 m steeplechase Athletics: Women's hammer throw Boxing: Women's 60 kg Cycling: Men's team sprint Equestrian: Individual jumping Sailing: Women's ILCA 6 Sailing: Men's ILCA 7 Skateboarding: Women's park Wrestling: Greco-Roman 60 kg Wrestling: Greco-Roman 130 kg Wrestling: Women's freestyle 68 kg

6 Aug 2024, 09:38:56 am IST Paris Olympics, Day 11 Live: Indian Athletics - When To Catch? Men's Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group A: Kishore Jena (1:50 PM) Women's 400m - Repechage: Kiran Pahal (2:50 PM) Men's Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group B: Neeraj Chopra (3:20 PM)