Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Neeraj In Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Action; India Take On Germany In Men's Hockey Semi-Final

Paris Olympics 2024: India's Fourth-Place Curse?
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games has not been kind, particularly unforgiving for India. So far, it has been talent meeting opportunity, unfortunately for it to not cross the finish line. Here's a look at India's fourth-placed finishes and the medal that were cost.
Paris Olympics: No Fairytale Finish, But No.11 For Biles
United States’ Simone Biles did not get the perfect send off she would have hoped or expected for. However, she clinched a silver medal in the floor exercise finals, making it her 11th Olympic medal after a routine that saw her include a couple of major step out of bounds that proved costly.
Paris Olympics, Day 11 Live: All Medal Events
Diving: Women's 3m springboard
Athletics: Men's 5000 m
Athletics: Men's long jump
Athletics: Women's 400 m
Athletics: Women's 3000 m steeplechase
Athletics: Women's hammer throw
Boxing: Women's 60 kg
Cycling: Men's team sprint
Equestrian: Individual jumping
Sailing: Women's ILCA 6
Sailing: Men's ILCA 7
Skateboarding: Women's park
Wrestling: Greco-Roman 60 kg
Wrestling: Greco-Roman 130 kg
Wrestling: Women's freestyle 68 kg
Paris Olympics, Day 11 Live: Indian Athletics - When To Catch?
Men's Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group A: Kishore Jena (1:50 PM)
Women's 400m - Repechage: Kiran Pahal (2:50 PM)
Men's Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group B: Neeraj Chopra (3:20 PM)
Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates
Neeraj Chopra is ready. India are ready. The nation's golden boy will finally be in action in the men's javelin throw qualification round.