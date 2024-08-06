Other Sports

Paris Olympics: India's Fourth Place Finishes, And Heartache That Lasts For Four Years

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games have not been kind, particularly unforgiving for India. So far, it has been talent meeting opportunity, unfortunately for it to not cross the finish line

2024 Paris Olympic Games Badminton Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia_1
Lakshya Sen acknowledges fans after his men's singles bronze medal badminton match | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon

Can heartache be explained in a better way than any other athlete who just finished fourth at the Olympics? It is cruel, soul-crushing and a proper test of character - probably the truest test of them all. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)

There’s that tiny bit of satisfaction of being the fourth best on the planet in the discipline but is overshadowed by the sheer amount of pain when they know they were taken away at a chance of sporting immortality - or something close to that. 

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games have not been kind, particularly unforgiving for India. So far, it has been talent meeting opportunity, unfortunately for it to not cross the finish line. 

The reality check? One could work super hard, prepare harder, train the hardest and still be told they were just not good enough after coming close, painfully close. India have lost five massive medal chances finishing fourth at Paris 2024, and here’s a look.

1. Arjun Babuta - Shooting

Arjun Babuta was in his zone, shooting well, almost to the best of his abilities to stay in the top three of the men’s 10m air rifle final, but a couple of average shots saw the 25-year-old drop to fourth place, eventually losing out on a podium finish. 

2. Ankita Bhakat, Dhiraj Bommadevara - Archery 

Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara scripted history as they were the first Indian archers in any category to reach the medal-round matches at the Olympics. However, the duo finishes fourth as they went down against the United States in the mixed team bronze playoff.

3. Manu Bhaker - Shooting

Manu Bhaker had already set the Paris Olympic 2024 stage on fire winning bronze in both women’s 10m pistol as well as mixed team 10m event. However, going for the hat-trick, she agonisingly fell short in the 25m pistol women’s final finishing fourth. 

4. Maheshwari Chauhan, Anant Jeet Singh - Shooting

Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh were on the verge of creating history, becoming the first Indian shotgun shooters in two decades to clinch a medal. However, they just fell short, losing the bronze medal game by the finest of margins (43-44) to China in the skeet mixed team event. 

5. Lakshya Sen - Badminton 

India’s rising badminton sensation Lakshya Sen failed to win bronze after taking the first game of the medal play-off, The 22-year-old shuttler lost to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the decider, finishing fourth in the competition. This also marked the first time since 2008, where the Indian badminton contingent failed to win an Olympic medal.

Sport can be beautiful, yet it is brutal. India, thus far, have been dealt with fourth-finish heartache. Yet, it knows that sport does not owe them a thing. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
  2. Bangladesh Political Crisis Delays 'A' Cricket Team's Pakistan Arrival
  3. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  4. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  5. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Football Wrap: France Beat Egypt 3-1 To Face Spain In Final Gold Medal Match
  2. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  3. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  4. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  5. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News: 9 Dead In UP, 5 In Rajasthan, Traffic Snarls Hit Assam's Guwahati After Heavy Rains
  2. NCERT Says Allegations Of Textbooks Not Carrying Preamble 'Don't Have Sound Basis'
  3. 'Zero Governance, Policy Paralysis': BJP Demands Kejriwal's Resignation After HC Upholds His CBI Arrest
  4. Foreign Medical Graduates' Body Alleges Leak Of NBEMS Letter To DMs, Questions 'Security Of NEET PG Paper'
  5. Delhi: Dog Carries Headless Body Of Newborn In Rohini Park
Entertainment News
  1. Sanam Saeed Hopeful That Exchange Of Talent Between Two Countries Will Resume Soon: It Will Happen When Indian Actors Feel Safe To Act With Us
  2. Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Case Seeks Bail, Claims His Intention Was Not To Harm Actor
  3. Zayed Khan Breaks His Silence About His Father Sanjay Khan's Alleged Affair With Zeenat Aman
  4. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  5. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
US News
  1. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  2. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  3. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  4. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
  5. Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Bangladesh Air Force Plane Which Brought Hasina To India Takes Off For 'Next Destination'
  2. Key Role Likely For Muhammad Yunus In New Bangladesh Interim Govt | All About The Nobel Laureate
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq
  4. Who Is Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Set To Be Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit
  5. India Caught Napping? How Sheikh Hasina’s Downfall In Bangladesh Affects Regional Ties
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Who Is Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Set To Be Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq
  4. Zayed Khan Breaks His Silence About His Father Sanjay Khan's Alleged Affair With Zeenat Aman
  5. Key Role Likely For Muhammad Yunus In New Bangladesh Interim Govt | All About The Nobel Laureate
  6. NCERT Says Allegations Of Textbooks Not Carrying Preamble 'Don't Have Sound Basis'
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Neeraj In Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Action; India Take On Germany In Men's Hockey Semi-Final
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Bangladesh Air Force Plane Which Brought Hasina To India Takes Off For 'Next Destination'