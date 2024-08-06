Paris Olympics: India's Fourth Place Finishes, And Heartache That Lasts For Four Years

Can heartache be explained in a better way than any other athlete who just finished fourth at the Olympics? It is cruel, soul-crushing and a proper test of character - probably the truest test of them all. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
There’s that tiny bit of satisfaction of being the fourth best on the planet in the discipline but is overshadowed by the sheer amount of pain when they know they were taken away at a chance of sporting immortality - or something close to that.
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games have not been kind, particularly unforgiving for India. So far, it has been talent meeting opportunity, unfortunately for it to not cross the finish line.
The reality check? One could work super hard, prepare harder, train the hardest and still be told they were just not good enough after coming close, painfully close. India have lost five massive medal chances finishing fourth at Paris 2024, and here’s a look.
1. Arjun Babuta - Shooting
Arjun Babuta was in his zone, shooting well, almost to the best of his abilities to stay in the top three of the men’s 10m air rifle final, but a couple of average shots saw the 25-year-old drop to fourth place, eventually losing out on a podium finish.
2. Ankita Bhakat, Dhiraj Bommadevara - Archery
Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara scripted history as they were the first Indian archers in any category to reach the medal-round matches at the Olympics. However, the duo finishes fourth as they went down against the United States in the mixed team bronze playoff.
3. Manu Bhaker - Shooting
Manu Bhaker had already set the Paris Olympic 2024 stage on fire winning bronze in both women’s 10m pistol as well as mixed team 10m event. However, going for the hat-trick, she agonisingly fell short in the 25m pistol women’s final finishing fourth.
4. Maheshwari Chauhan, Anant Jeet Singh - Shooting
Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh were on the verge of creating history, becoming the first Indian shotgun shooters in two decades to clinch a medal. However, they just fell short, losing the bronze medal game by the finest of margins (43-44) to China in the skeet mixed team event.
5. Lakshya Sen - Badminton
India’s rising badminton sensation Lakshya Sen failed to win bronze after taking the first game of the medal play-off, The 22-year-old shuttler lost to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the decider, finishing fourth in the competition. This also marked the first time since 2008, where the Indian badminton contingent failed to win an Olympic medal.
Sport can be beautiful, yet it is brutal. India, thus far, have been dealt with fourth-finish heartache. Yet, it knows that sport does not owe them a thing.