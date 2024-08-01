Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 5 In Pics: Pan Zhanle, Leon Marchand Script Swimming Records

Pan Zhanle of China broke his own world record on the way to winning the men’s 100-meter freestyle Wednesday night, finishing in 46.40 seconds for his country’s first swimming gold medal of the Paris Olympics. That mark topped his 46.80 swum at the February world championships in Doha. Elsewhere, France's Leon Marchand completed one of the most audacious doubles in swimming history Wednesday night, winning the 200-meter butterfly and the 200 breaststroke about two hours apart at the Paris Games.

Iran's Ali Pakdaman reacts in the men's team Sabre quarterfinal | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Iran's Ali Pakdaman reacts in the men's team Sabre quarterfinal match against United States' Colin Heathcock during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Caitlin Parker fights Citlalli Ortiz during womens 75 kg boxing
Caitlin Parker fights Citlalli Ortiz during women's 75 kg boxing | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos

Australia's Caitlin Parker, right, fights Mexico's Citlalli Ortiz in their women's 75 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Lazar Kovacevic competes in 50m rifle 3 positions mens shooting
Lazar Kovacevic competes in 50m rifle 3 positions men's shooting | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Serbia's Lazar Kovacevic competes in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

200-meter breaststroke gold winner Leon Marchand
200-meter breaststroke gold winner Leon Marchand | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Gold medalist Leon Marchand gestures to the crowd following the men's 200-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the womens 1500-meter freestyle final
Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the women's 1500-meter freestyle final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

Mens basketball game South Sudan vs United States
Men's basketball game South Sudan vs United States | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Carlik Jones, of South Sudan, shoots between Derrick White (8) and Bam Adebayo, of the United States, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Rafael Nadal after losing mens doubles quarter-final tennis
Rafael Nadal after losing men's doubles quarter-final tennis | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rafael Nadal reacts waves after losing with his teammate Carlos Alcaraz of Spain against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens 100-meter freestyle gold medal winner Pan Zhanle
Men's 100-meter freestyle gold medal winner Pan Zhanle | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Gold medal winner Pan Zhanle, of China, stands on the podium following the men's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

Mens handball match between Sweden and Slovenia
Men's handball match between Sweden and Slovenia | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Sweden players try to block the shot of Borut Mackovsek, of Slovenia, during a men's handball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Frederick Richard performs during mens artistic gymnastics
Frederick Richard performs during men's artistic gymnastics | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Frederick Richard, of the United States, performs on the rings during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens 200-meter backstroke swimming
Men's 200-meter backstroke swimming | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

From left to right, Yeziel Morales, of Puerto Rico, Kane Follows, of New Zealand, and Se-Bom Lee, of Australia, compete during a heat in the men's 200-meter backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

Womens quadruple sculls rowing final
Women's quadruple sculls rowing final | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Team Germany, second from bottom, competes in the women's quadruple sculls rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Michaela Polleres and Marie Eve Gahie compete during women -70 kg judo competition
Michaela Polleres and Marie Eve Gahie compete during women -70 kg judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Austria's Michaela Polleres and France's Marie Eve Gahie compete during their women -70 kg quarterfinal match in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens individual triathlon Final
Women's individual triathlon Final | Photo: AP/David Goldman

Australia's Natalie Van Coevorden, center, competes in the swim leg of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens basketball game
Women's basketball game | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

WangSiyu, of China, shoots over Jovana Nogic (17) and Tina Kajisnik, of Serbia, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Womens 200-meter butterfly
Women's 200-meter butterfly | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Elizabeth Dekkers, of Australia, competes during a heat in the women's 200-meter butterfly at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

Womens beach volleyball match
Women's beach volleyball match | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Germany's Svenja Mueller competes in the women's pool C beach volleyball match between Germany and Czech Republic at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens handball match between Japan and Spain
Men's handball match between Japan and Spain | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga

Naoki Fujisaka, of Japan, attempts to score, during the men's handball match between Japan and Spain, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens water polo match between Australia and Netherlands
Women's water polo match between Australia and Netherlands | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Australia's Alice Williams, right top, and Australia's Bronte Halligan, center, celebrates after winning from a penalty shoot out in a women's water polo group A preliminary match between the Netherlands and Australia, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Womens synchronised 10m platform diving final
Women's synchronised 10m platform diving final | Photo: AP/Jin Lee Man

France's Jade Gillet and Emily Hallifax warms up prior to the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

