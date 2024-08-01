Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 5 In Pics: Pan Zhanle, Leon Marchand Script Swimming Records

Pan Zhanle of China broke his own world record on the way to winning the men’s 100-meter freestyle Wednesday night, finishing in 46.40 seconds for his country’s first swimming gold medal of the Paris Olympics. That mark topped his 46.80 swum at the February world championships in Doha. Elsewhere, France's Leon Marchand completed one of the most audacious doubles in swimming history Wednesday night, winning the 200-meter butterfly and the 200 breaststroke about two hours apart at the Paris Games.