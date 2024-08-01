Iran's Ali Pakdaman reacts in the men's team Sabre quarterfinal match against United States' Colin Heathcock during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Australia's Caitlin Parker, right, fights Mexico's Citlalli Ortiz in their women's 75 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Serbia's Lazar Kovacevic competes in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
Gold medalist Leon Marchand gestures to the crowd following the men's 200-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Carlik Jones, of South Sudan, shoots between Derrick White (8) and Bam Adebayo, of the United States, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Rafael Nadal reacts waves after losing with his teammate Carlos Alcaraz of Spain against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medal winner Pan Zhanle, of China, stands on the podium following the men's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Sweden players try to block the shot of Borut Mackovsek, of Slovenia, during a men's handball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Frederick Richard, of the United States, performs on the rings during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
From left to right, Yeziel Morales, of Puerto Rico, Kane Follows, of New Zealand, and Se-Bom Lee, of Australia, compete during a heat in the men's 200-meter backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Team Germany, second from bottom, competes in the women's quadruple sculls rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Austria's Michaela Polleres and France's Marie Eve Gahie compete during their women -70 kg quarterfinal match in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Australia's Natalie Van Coevorden, center, competes in the swim leg of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
WangSiyu, of China, shoots over Jovana Nogic (17) and Tina Kajisnik, of Serbia, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Elizabeth Dekkers, of Australia, competes during a heat in the women's 200-meter butterfly at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Germany's Svenja Mueller competes in the women's pool C beach volleyball match between Germany and Czech Republic at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Naoki Fujisaka, of Japan, attempts to score, during the men's handball match between Japan and Spain, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Australia's Alice Williams, right top, and Australia's Bronte Halligan, center, celebrates after winning from a penalty shoot out in a women's water polo group A preliminary match between the Netherlands and Australia, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
France's Jade Gillet and Emily Hallifax warms up prior to the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.