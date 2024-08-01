Sports

Cycling At Paris Olympics: China's Deng Yawen Wins Women's Park Gold - In Pics

China's Deng Yawen claimed the women's park gold in the BMX freestyle event of Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Wednesday (July 31). She scored 92.60 to finish on top, ahead of Perris Benegas of the USA, who was fourth in Tokyo. Australia's Natalya Diehm took the bronze. These were the first medals for China and Australia in this event. Meanwhile, Argentina's Jose Torres Gil scripted history with his gold-winning performance in the BMX freestyle men's park final. World champion Kieran Reilly got silver, and Anthony Jeanjean of hosts France took bronze.