Deng Yawen, of China, poses on the podium after winning the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist Perris Benegas, of the United States, gold medalist Deng Yawen, of China, and bronze medalist Natalya Diehm, of Australia, from left, pose with their medals after the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Natalya Diehm, of Australia, poses after winning the bronze medal in the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Deng Yawen, of China, celebrates after finishing her second run, while Hannah Roberts, of the United States, stands in the background, during the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Deng Yawen, of China, performs a trick, with the Luxor Obelisk of La Concorde square in the background, during the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Hannah Roberts, of the United States, takes a fall during her first run of the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Queen Saray Villegas Serna, of Colombia, competes in the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Macarena Perez Grasset, of Chile, performs a trick, with the Luxor Obelisk of La Concorde square in the background, during the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Natalya Diehm, of Australia, competes in the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gil Jose Torres, of Argentina, performs a trick, with the Luxor Obelisk of La Concorde square in the background, during the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.