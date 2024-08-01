Sports

China's Deng Yawen claimed the women's park gold in the BMX freestyle event of Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Wednesday (July 31). She scored 92.60 to finish on top, ahead of Perris Benegas of the USA, who was fourth in Tokyo. Australia's Natalya Diehm took the bronze. These were the first medals for China and Australia in this event. Meanwhile, Argentina's Jose Torres Gil scripted history with his gold-winning performance in the BMX freestyle men's park final. World champion Kieran Reilly got silver, and Anthony Jeanjean of hosts France took bronze.

Deng Yawen, of China, poses with her gold medal | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Deng Yawen, of China, poses on the podium after winning the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Silver medalist Perris Benegas
Silver medalist Perris Benegas | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Silver medalist Perris Benegas, of the United States, gold medalist Deng Yawen, of China, and bronze medalist Natalya Diehm, of Australia, from left, pose with their medals after the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Bronze medal winner Natalya Diehm
Bronze medal winner Natalya Diehm | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Natalya Diehm, of Australia, poses after winning the bronze medal in the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Deng Yawen during BMX freestyle womens park final
Deng Yawen during BMX freestyle women's park final | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Deng Yawen, of China, celebrates after finishing her second run, while Hannah Roberts, of the United States, stands in the background, during the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Deng Yawen performs a trick during BMX freestyle womens park final
Deng Yawen performs a trick during BMX freestyle women's park final | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Deng Yawen, of China, performs a trick, with the Luxor Obelisk of La Concorde square in the background, during the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Hannah Roberts performs during BMX freestyle womens park final
Hannah Roberts performs during BMX freestyle women's park final | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Hannah Roberts, of the United States, takes a fall during her first run of the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Queen Saray Villegas Serna competes in BMX freestyle womens park final
Queen Saray Villegas Serna competes in BMX freestyle women's park final | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Queen Saray Villegas Serna, of Colombia, competes in the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Macarena Perez Grasset performs a trick during BMX freestyle womens park final
Macarena Perez Grasset performs a trick during BMX freestyle women's park final | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Macarena Perez Grasset, of Chile, performs a trick, with the Luxor Obelisk of La Concorde square in the background, during the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Natalya Diehm competes in BMX freestyle womens park final
Natalya Diehm competes in BMX freestyle women's park final | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Natalya Diehm, of Australia, competes in the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Gil Jose Torres performs a trick during BMX freestyle womens park final
Gil Jose Torres performs a trick during BMX freestyle women's park final | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Gil Jose Torres, of Argentina, performs a trick, with the Luxor Obelisk of La Concorde square in the background, during the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

