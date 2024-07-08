Sports

Paris Diamond League 2024: Hurdler Sasha Zhoya Lifts Home Crowd With Stunning Victory - In Pics

Sasha Zhoya recorded a personal best time of 13.15s in the 110m hurdles to win at the Diamond League event on home soil in Paris as Armand Duplantis and Larissa Iapichino also claimed impressive wins on Sunday. Zhoya was looking to impress in front of his home fans and he put down his marker by running a personal best time of 13.15s to edge out American Trey Cunningham and Japan's Shunsuke Izumiya in a thrilling finish.