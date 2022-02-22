Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Pakistan Super League 2022: Lahore Qalandars Pacer Haris Rauf Slaps Teammate Kamran Ghulam - Watch

The incident happened in the second over of Peshawar Zalmi’s innings when Haris Rauf slapped Kamran Ghulam after dismissing Mohammad Haris.

Lahore Qalandars' Haris Rauf celebrates after taking a Peshawar Zalmi wicket in PSL 2022. Twitter (PZ)

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 1:56 pm

On Monday, Lahore Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf was caught slapping teammate Kamran Ghulam during their match against Peshawar Zalmi in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. (More Cricket News)

The incident happened in the second over of the second innings when Rauf dismissed Peshawar Zalmi’s Mohammad Haris. After the dismissal on the fourth ball of the over, Rauf rejoiced in aggression and slapped Ghulam hard during the celebration which was caught on camera.

The celebratory video was posted on social media by Pakistan Super League’s official account and it went viral in no time. However, Ghulam took Rauf’s slap sportingly and was seen smiling after the incident. Earlier, in the same over, Ghulam dropped Hazratullah Zazai.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not issued any statements regarding the matter. Later in the match, Ghulam also executed a run out in the 17th over after his direct throw at the stumps got better of rival skipper Wahab Riaz.

However, Peshawar Zalmi won the game via Super Over. Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi posted 158 for 7 after knocks from Shoaib Malik (32) and Haidar Ali (26). In reply, a 44-ball 49 and a 20-ball 39 from skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi that included a last-ball six helped Lahore Qalandars tie the game.

In the Super Over, Peshawar’s Wahab Riaz restricted Lahore to just five runs. Malik sealed the game in first two balls with a couple of fours off Shaheen Afridi. Lahore will face Multan Sultans on February 23 for a place in the PSL 2022 final while Peshawar play Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 in the next match.

