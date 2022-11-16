Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Pakistan Cricket Board Could Be Forced To Move England Test Away From Rawalpindi

The first test match between England and Pakistan is scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi from December 1.

PCB chief Ramiz Raja has sought advice from district authorities in Rawalpindi.
PCB chief Ramiz Raja has sought advice from district authorities in Rawalpindi. Screengrab: Twitter (@TheRealPCB)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 8:17 am

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) might be forced to move the first Test against England from Rawalpindi to another venue because of the prevailing political uncertainty due to the long march by opposition leader, Imran Khan. (More Cricket News)

After some of the England Test players including captain Ben Stokes made it clear that they were concerned after the assassination attempt on former premier Imran Khan, sources said the PCB is considering moving the first Test.

A source said that since Imran's protest march will enter Islamabad from Rawalpindi and he plans to set up a camp in the capital, the board has sought advice from the district administration in Pindi and concerned ministries.

"The PCB will most likely act on advice from the administration and security officials but indications are they might play it safe and move the match to Karachi which is also supposed to stage the third test," the source said.

The first Test is scheduled from December 1, with the England squad reaching Islamabad on November 27. This will be England's first visit to Pakistan since 2005/06. The second Test is scheduled in Multan. 

Tags

Sports Pakistan National Cricket Team England National Cricket Team England Tour Of Pakistan 2022 Ramiz Raja PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Pakistan Cricket Board Imran Khan Cricket
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read