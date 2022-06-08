PAK Vs WI, 1st ODI: West Indies Bat First Against Pakistan In Multan

The rescheduled ODI cricket series between Pakistan and West Indies started today with the first match at Multan Cricket Stadium. West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first.

The series, which is a part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, was initially scheduled to play in Rawalpindi, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) moved it to Multan due to political unrest in the country with Imran Khan planning rallies in Rawalpindi.

Key stats: Babar Azam needs 98 runs to become the fastest to 1000 ODI runs as captain. And he has a buffer of four matches now.

Teams arriving for the showdown:

Playin XIs

Pakistan : Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.

Mohammad Haris, 21, is making his debut today. The right-handed batter has played four FC, 20 List A and 14 T20s, scoring 75, 538 and 287 runs.

West Indies : West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh.

Squads

Pakistan : Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.