PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 3: Aussie Batsmen Face PAK Spin Test

After Azhar Ali's 19th Test century enabled the hosts to declare their first innings at 476 for four wickets, Pakistan will unleash their bowlers on Sunday but a lot will depend on how the spinners exploit the conditions at Rawalpindi. So far, the Pindi pitch has looked a flat batting surface. Follow Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of PAK vs AUS first Test.

09:51 AM IST: Good Morning

Hello guys, welcome to the Day 3 live blog of Pakistan Vs Australia first Test. Australia will be starting the day at 5/0 as they trail the hosts by 471 runs.

Did Pakistan declare a shade too late on Day 2 on Saturday? Did their top order batsmen fail to score at a faster rate? Will the centuries by Naim Ul Haq and Azhar Ali help force a decision in this historic Test?

These were the questions doing the rounds after bad light ended play on Saturday. Pakistan's plan to let their bowlers have a go in overcast conditions was spoilt by the fading light.

A lot will depend on how Shaheen Shah Afridi used the one-over old ball Sunday morning. But Pakistan will bank on their spinners as the Pindi wicket is expected to turn from Day 3. Off-spinner Sajid Khan starting with the new balls was a clear indication.

Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon bowled the bulk of the overs on a slow wicket devoid of grass but finished with 1-161 off his 52 overs. Pakistan batsmen handled the Australian bowlers very well.

Azhar Ali shared a 208-run second wicket stand with Imam-ul-Haq (157), whose wicket was the only one to fall in the first two sessions on Saturday when the left hander was trapped leg before wicket by Pat Cummins after lunch.

Ali and Imam frustrated Australia with their snail-paced batting by adding 57 runs in the first session after Pakistan resumed at the overnight 245 for one and reached 302 without further damage.