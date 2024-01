Para-sport is on the rise in India, as proved by its success during the Hangzhou Asian Games.

After athletics, para-badminton has also managed to make a great impression lately, bagging 21 medals in Hangzhou last year.

With many wondering what has led to such transformation of India's para-badminton, much of the credit goes to coach Gaurav Khanna, a Dronacharya awardee and now also a Padma Shri winner.