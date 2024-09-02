India's Yogesh Kathuniya bagged his second successive Paralympics silver medal at Paris 2024 on Monday (September 2). The 27-year-old para athlete came up with a season-best effort of 42.22m to finish second in the men's discus throw F56 final behind Brazil's Claudiney Batista, who had a peak of a 46.86m. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
Yogesh had claimed silver medal in Tokyo 2020, as well as the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe this year.
Defending champion Claudiney Batista secured a hat-trick of Paralympic gold medals, creating a new Games record of 46.86m in the process, with his fifth attempt. Greece's Konstantinos Tzounis bagged the bronze with a best throw of 41.32m.
The F56 is a seating field event class for athletes with disabilities. People with amputations and spinal cord injuries take part in this classification.