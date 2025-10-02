World Para Athletics Chamionships 2025: Catherine Debrunner Becomes First Player To Win Three Golds In New Delhi

Swiss wheelchair athlete Catherine Debrunner became the first player to win three gold medals in this edition of the World Para Athletics Championships with her 1500m T54 title on the fifth day of competitions in New Delhi. Photo: SAI Media

Swiss wheelchair athlete Catherine Debrunner became the first player to win three gold medals in this edition of the World Para Athletics Championships with her 1500m T54 title on the fifth day of competitions in New Delhi. Photo: SAI Media