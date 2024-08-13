Other Sports

Women's Tour De France, Stage 2: Charlotte Kool Continues Dominance, Defends Yellow Jersey

“Today, I had a really good sprint in my legs,” Charlotte Kool said after winning

Charlotte Kool
Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Dordrecht and finish in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. AP Photo/Peter Dejong
Charlotte Kool beat fellow Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes on the line Tuesday to defend her leader's yellow jersey in the second stage of the Tour de France for women. (More Sports News)

Kool, of the DSM-Firmenich PostNL team, made it two wins out of two in the eight-stage race as she passed Olympic road race silver medallist Marianne Vos before overtaking Wiebes just before the finishing line in 1 hour, 32 minutes and 49 seconds. Vos finished third.

“Today, I had a really good sprint in my legs,” she said.

The first of two stages Tuesday took the riders 69.7 kilometers (43.3 miles) from Dordrecht to the nearby port city of Rotterdam through a typical Dutch landscape of pancake flat polders, waterside dikes and past World Heritage-listed windmills before ending in downtown Rotterdam.

Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands celebrates as she crosses the finish line of the first stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Rotterdam and finish in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. - AP Photo/Peter Dejong
Dutch Rider Charlotte Kool Wins Stage One Of Women's Tour De France On Home Soil

BY Associated Press

Kool was wearing the leader's yellow jersey after winning the opening stage in The Hague on Monday. She now has a narrow lead of 14 seconds over Anniina Ahtosalo of Finland in the overall race standings.

Wiebes is third on the same time as Ahtosalo, while defending champion Demi Vollering of the Netherlands is part of a large group of riders 20 seconds behind Kool.

After recovering from Tuesday's initial stage, the riders have an individual time trial of 6.3 kilometers around the streets of Rotterdam later in the afternoon.

Starting in the Netherlands, the race heads south into Belgium and then through eastern France to finish Aug. 18 at the top of the punishing climb of the Alpe-d'Huez's famous 21 hairpin bends.

