Vinesh Phogat Returns: Wrestler Receives A Rousing Welcome In India After Olympic Disqualification - Watch

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with other wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik gets emotional on her arrival after Paris Olympics heartbreak, at IGI airport, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with other wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik gets emotional on her arrival after Paris Olympics heartbreak, at IGI airport, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary