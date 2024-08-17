Vinesh Phogat Returns: Wrestler Receives A Rousing Welcome In India After Olympic Disqualification - Watch

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived to a hero's welcome at Indira Gandhi International Airport, after facing a devastating turn of events when she was disqualified from heer 50 kg gold medal bout after being found 100 grams overweight during the official weigh-in in the Paris Olympics. (More Sports News)
There was a thick security cover as Phogat, who was found 100 grams overweight on the day of her bout earlier this month, landed in the national capital.
Phogat had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver which was eventually dismissed on Wednesday.
London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang, who was the chief de mission of the Indian contingent in Paris, called her a champion, posting a photo with Phogat at the Paris airport. Both of them were on the same flight to Delhi.
"She came as a champion on day 1 into the games village and she will always remain our champion. Sometimes one doesn’t need an Olympic medal to inspire a billion dreams.. @vineshphogat you have inspired generations. Salute to your grit," Narang posted on X.
She will also receive a grand welcome at her native village in Balali in Haryana.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August 16 hailed the valiant efforts of wrestler Vinesh Phogat despite the latter failing to land a medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympic Games 2024.
PM Modi, during an interaction with Indian contingent at his residence in Delhi on Independence Day, said that Vinesh's feat of becoming the first wrestler to make into the Olympics final was a 'moment of great pride' for the country.
“Vinesh became the first Indian to reach the wrestling finals. It is a moment of great pride for us,” said PM Modi.
(with PTI inputs)