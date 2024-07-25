Other Sports

USA At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Team Basketball Targets Fifth Gold In Row And Embraces Fan Role

The United States basketball team wants to enjoy being part of the show while remaining mindful that they can't let the spectacles distract from the business of winning a fifth consecutive gold medal

USA National Basketball Team At Paris Olympics 2024 AP Photo
The United States Men's National Basketball Team pose for photographs at St Pancras Station with teammates as they take the Eurostar train as they make their way to the Olympic Games in Paris, in London, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
info_icon

The US men's basketball team is headed to the athletes' village on Friday to mingle with fellow Olympians before the opening ceremony. (More Sports News)

Next week, the group wants to see Simone Biles compete. Stephen Curry hopes to watch beach volleyball and swimming. And most of the players have sponsor-related obligations.

It'll be a busy couple of weeks. Also, there are games to play.

Such is the challenge of the Olympics for some of the biggest stars in Paris — they want to enjoy being part of the show while remaining mindful that they can't let the spectacles distract from the business of winning a fifth consecutive gold medal.

Olympic veterans like four-timer Kevin Durant know the drill. For the first time, Olympians like Curry are figuring it out on the fly.

“There's those times throughout the day when you get your work in, you get your treatment, make sure you're prepared,” Curry said.

“And then, the rest is allowing yourself to be free to be a part of the Olympic experience as a whole. I think that'll be contagious, the joy of being in the moment.

"We say be where your feet are' when it comes to enjoying the games that we get to play, too, because it goes by quick. It's only six games, hopefully, to win a gold.”

Thursday's practice — the first for the Americans in Paris, following a workout on Wednesday at the arena a couple of hours away in Villeneuve-D'Ascq, France, where group-play games start this weekend — was the one where US coach Steve Kerr hoped the team would start really locking in on the Olympic task.

The round-the-world tour — Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to London — the Americans took to get ready for Paris, with five exhibition games along the way, is over.

“It's time,” Kerr said. “We're not travelling around anymore. We're here. We've got six games. We've got to get into the pool play, advance and it's like the NCAA Tournament.

"It's 40 minutes of forced attention and focus and we can't let teams outplay us effort- and energy-wise like we did the other night against Germany like we did against South Sudan."

It's been a good balance so far. The last exhibition game against Germany was Monday in London, where they spent an off day Tuesday for sightseeing.

Wednesday was a travel-and-practice day, Thursday was a full practice day and Friday will be an off day for the trip to the village and then the opening ceremony, where LeBron James is one of the US flag bearers alongside tennis star Coco Gauff.

Saturday is back to work — practice and a trip north back to Villeneuve-D'Ascq — and then, the tournament starts Sunday against Serbia.

“I always say we can do all things," Durant said. "You get a lot of energy when you come out here. So, we get energy to play, obviously, but you want to go support other sports, other athletes that you may know.

"And it just works out. Like I said, the energy level is high. You kind of feed off of that, to be honest.”

Kerr said he wasn't worried. Everyone on the US team is a proven pro, used to juggling multiple responsibilities at once.

He's sure that there will be a full understanding of when it's time to lock in and when it's time to let loose. And, he's going to ask the veteran Olympians to explain to the newcomers how all the pieces ideally fit.

“All these guys are corporations unto themselves," Kerr said. “They have stuff. They have business partners. So, they're going to be pulled in all directions.

"Everybody's got family here. This should be one of the great experiences of our lives. But, the best way to make it an incredible experience is to win a gold medal, obviously.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Unchanged For Final West Indies Test
  2. Zimbabwe Vs Ireland, One-Off Test Day 1 Live Scores: Sean Williams, Brian Bennett Rebuild Innings
  3. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  4. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  5. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina's Training Base Robbed Before Chaotic Morocco Game
  2. Seria A: Chiesa Is A Juventus Player 'For Now', Says Motta Amid Transfer Links
  3. Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth (5-4 Pens): Gunners Need Spot-kicks To Win Los Angeles Pre-Season Friendly
  4. English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Defends Chelsea Style As Defensive Errors Cost Blues In Wrexham Draw
  5. Super Lig: Youssef En-Nesyri Leaves Sevilla To Join Jose Mourinho At Fenerbahce
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic Set For Second-Round Showdown On Chatrier
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Train At Roland Garros - In Pics
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preview: Nadal-Alcaraz Dream Team; Murray's Last Hurrah
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET Paper Leak: 'Mastermind' Colluded With Hazaribagh School Principal & Vice Principal, Reveals CBI
  2. India Tiwa Festival: Tiwa Tribe And Wanchuwa 2024 | In Pics
  3. All Countries Have 'Freedom Of Choice': India Responds To US Criticism On Close Ties With Russia
  4. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  5. NEET UG Row: Pradhan Says SC Verdict Defeat Of Congress' 'Petty Politics'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
  2. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  4. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  5. Throwback Thursday: 'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Once Played The Role Of A Mahatma Gandhi Follower
US News
  1. Celine Dion And Lady Gaga To Perform At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
  2. Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US
  3. Mass Protests Erupt In Washington Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Visit | In Pics
  4. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  5. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
World News
  1. Celine Dion And Lady Gaga To Perform At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
  2. Denmark's Queen Mary Hit By Electric Scooter In Greenland | Caught On Cam
  3. Canada: Wildfires Engulf Jasper In Alberta, Largest National Park Of Canadian Rockies Impacted
  4. 52 Minutes And No Mention Of Hostage Deal: Families Of Gaza Captives Furious At Netanyahu
  5. Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw