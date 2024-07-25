USA At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Team Basketball Targets Fifth Gold In Row And Embraces Fan Role

The United States Men's National Basketball Team pose for photographs at St Pancras Station with teammates as they take the Eurostar train as they make their way to the Olympic Games in Paris, in London, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The United States Men's National Basketball Team pose for photographs at St Pancras Station with teammates as they take the Eurostar train as they make their way to the Olympic Games in Paris, in London, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)