I boxed when I was younger. Once I got into high school, I was bouncing around doing nothing, just being a delinquent and later, I got a job and I still loved fighting. I was a 19-year-old guy who used to try to get in the street fights with people all the time. But at 20, I had a kid. We found a boxing gym where we worked. So, we went out there, started working out there, and then we met some people from the main gym. I started training regularly and it turns out I got a whole lot better at fighting people. When I was in school, I wanted to be a lawyer and one day, I decided that I'd much rather fight people than be a lawyer, so I went all in on boxing and here I am.