My goal, right now, is to reveal myself. I am coming on the back of a defeat to Tom Aspinall. I had prepared well for the fight with Aspinall but I did not play well against a very high-level opponent. My goal is to be the best, of getting better. This has always been (on my list) and I am trying to achieve this. Sometimes, I am making mistakes but I try to fix it and get better again. That's one really hard job and I have enjoyed doing it.