Tai Tuivasa will lock horns against Marcin Tybura when the duo clash at the UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16. Tuivasa (15-6) is need of a win whereas, as the Aussie fighter is on a three-fight losing streak. (More MMA News)
As for his opponent Tybura (24-8), the 38-year-old is one of the most undeerated heavyweight fighter around and will look to claim a memorable victory against his Australian opponent. Tybura's momentum was crushed by Tom Aspinall in 73 seconds but there was no shame in losing to soon to become interim heavyweight champ.
Advertisement
1) How has the camp been so far?
So far so good. The fight (With Tuivasa) was pushed over as it was supposed to be held in February but it was a long camp. Everything went well, I have come to Las Vegas healthy and finished with acclimatisation of the environment.
2) Your opponent Tai Tuivasa, is a very heavy hitter, how do you plan on defending against him? Will your strategy be more of attacking or will it be more of what Tuvasa does in the bout?
Advertisement
Defending is all the more same. It's all about keeping your chin down and protect yourself, keep your hands-up and move alot. I have been practising alot. But yes, for the Tuvasa fight, I will be doing a lot of stuff on my own. I do not want to come with any game plan. I will be doing 'my thing'.
3) Speaking on your game, grappling is one of your strengths. So will you be specifically training for it?
In my fights, I do not choose exactly what you gonna do so. It's like preparing for some scenario and one of it is to go in the ring and take him (Tuivasa) down and grapple as it is his weakness. Also, I could use some stand-up techniques like kicking but we will see. But grappling is one of this so I will be prepared for it.
4) What are your goals in UFC in 2024 apart from winning this fight against Tai Tuivasa?
My goal, right now, is to reveal myself. I am coming on the back of a defeat to Tom Aspinall. I had prepared well for the fight with Aspinall but I did not play well against a very high-level opponent. My goal is to be the best, of getting better. This has always been (on my list) and I am trying to achieve this. Sometimes, I am making mistakes but I try to fix it and get better again. That's one really hard job and I have enjoyed doing it.
Advertisement
5) Any UFC legend you have looked up to in your career or keenly followed?
It is a difficult one but if I have to pick one, it will be Joel Sampiearo. It's because the way he trained, and the kind of person he is and also his fights, are quite impressive. He is a role-model for the sport and moreover, I really like his approach.