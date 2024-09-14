Other Sports

Tiger Woods: Golfer Undergoes Back Surgery After Difficult 2024 Season

Woods has struggled for fitness throughout the last few years, having suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash in 2021

Tiger-Woods
Tiger Woods missed the cut at three of four majors in 2024
info_icon

Tiger Woods has undergone surgery to address the back spasms and pain that hampered him throughout 2024. (More Sports News)

Woods has struggled for fitness throughout the last few years, having suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash in 2021.

He appeared at all four majors this year but missed the cut at three of those events, also finishing 60th at the Masters, while illness forced him to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational in February.

The 15-time major champion has also undergone several surgeries on his back throughout the last decade, and he revealed on Friday that another procedure was required to rectify issues that plagued him this season.

"Earlier this morning Tiger underwent micro decompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back," read a statement posted to Woods' X account.

"Dr Sheeraz Qureshi of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach performed the surgery and deemed it successful."

Woods added: "The surgery went smoothly, and I'm hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season.

"I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal activities, including golf."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel's Mission: Supporting 'Senior Stars' Like Kohli, Sharma, Bumrah
  2. T20 Blast Final 2024 Live Streaming: Finals Day Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch
  3. Elite Cricket 'Clean'; Threat Looms Over T20 Leagues: Outgoing ICC Anti Corruption Unit Chief
  4. Ex-CSK Star Recalls When Team Tried To Avoid Eye Contact With 'Fuming' Dhoni: 'MS Kicked...'
  5. IPL 2025 Retention Policy: BCCI Likely To Delay Announcement Till End Of September - Report
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Farukh Chaudhary Scores Two Goals In Two Minutes To Put CFC In Lead
  2. WSL: Phallon Tullis-Joyce Ready To Take Manchester United Mantle After Mary Earps Departure
  3. Lamine Yamal: Young Spaniard Says Reaching Lionel Messi's Level Will Be 'Impossible'
  4. Wolves Vs Newcastle United, PL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Match Prediction
  5. Lens Vs Lyon, Ligue 1 Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch RCL Vs OL, French Premier League Matches
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  2. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  3. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  5. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  2. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom
  3. India Vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: IND 2-1 PAK; Harmanpreet Gets A Brace
  4. IND 2-1 PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet's Brace Helps India Overcome Pakistan
  5. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: MAS-KOR End Hulunbuir Classic With 3-3 Draw

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Blast Injures Ragpicker Amid Ongoing Doctors' Protests; Bomb Detection Team On Site
  2. Gujarat: 8 Drown In Meshwo River In Gandhinagar; PM Announces Ex-Gratia
  3. RG Kar Row: 'Last Attempt To Resolve The Crisis', Says Mamata; Meeting With Doctors At CM's Residence Today
  4. Day In Pics: September 14, 2024
  5. '3 Dynasties Vs Youth Of J&K': PM Modi Slams Opposition In Doda Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 14 In Gaza; WHO Chief Says Polio Vaccination Drive A 'Massive Success'
  3. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
  4. Protests Grow In Israel Asking Netanyahu To Cut Deal With Hamas, Bring Hostages Home
  5. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them