Paris Paralympics, Men's Shot Put F46 Final Highlights: Sachin Khilari Breaks Area Record, Settles For Silver Medal

Here are the highlights of the men's shot put F46 final at the Paris Paralympics.
Three Indians will be in contention for the medal in this event. Mohammed Yasser, Rohit Kumar and the reigning world champion Sachin Khilari. Expect tough competition for the Indians in the event.
Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Indians In Action Soon
11 athletes will fight in the medal event in which three Indians are also participating. Sachin Khilari, Rohit Kumar and Mohammed Yasser will start their campaign just in a few minutes.
Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Mohammed Yasser's 1st Attempt
Indian shot-putter Mohammed Yasser threw at a distance of 13.54m in his first attempt. Two Indians are yet to go for their first attempt.
Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Finishes 6th
Sachin Khilari managed to throw at a distance of 14.72m in his first attempt. He is the leading Indian athlete in the event after first attempt.
Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Mohammed Yasser Throws Better
Mohammed Yasser threw at a distance of 14.21m and gained eights position in the event.
Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Rohit Kumar's 2nd Throw
Indian shot putter Rohit Kumar's second throw was counted after doing a foul during the first attempt. He managed to get a distance of 13.74m.
Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Leads
Sachin Khilari took the lead in the competition after a throw of 16.32m. This is an area record and now his competitors need to surpass that to dethrone him.
Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: 3rd Attempt Of Indians
Mohammed Yasser's third attempt was not counted because of a foul. Rohit Kumar threw his best in the competition at 14.10m whereas Khilari's throw was at 16.15m.
Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: 4th Attempt Of Indians
Indian shot-putters gave their best in the 4th attempt and Sachin Khilari almost touched the distance of his second attempt. His throw of 16.31m was just 0.04m less than taking him to the top of the table. Mohammed Yasser threw a 13.96m but Rohit Kumar didn't participate in the 4th attempt.
Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: 5th Attempt
Canada's Greg Stewart is leading the competition with a throw of 16.38m that he got in the fifth attempt. India's Khilari breached the 16-metre mark again but it was not enough. Mohammed Yasser threw at a distance of 14.01m and Rohit Kumar didn't took part again.
Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Last Attempt Of Indians
Indian shot-putters tried for the last time and was unable to change the result as Mohammed Yasser finished with a foul in the last attempt. Sachin missed crossing the 16-metre mark and finished second.
Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Gets Silver
Sachin Khilari had to settle for a silver medal after finishing second in the men's shot put F46 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Mohammed Yasser finished 8th and Rohit Kumar 9th among 11 players.
Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Final Standings
India's 21st medal came in the men's shot put F46 category as Sachin Khilari won a silver medal. That's all from our side for now. Join us for the women's shot put blog. Goodbye and take care!