Paris Paralympics, Men's Shot Put F46 Final Highlights: Sachin Khilari Breaks Area Record, Settles For Silver Medal

India's gold-winning para shot put athlete Sachin Sarjerao Khilari. File Photo

Here are the highlights of the men's shot put F46 final at the Paris Paralympics. Three Indians- Mohammed Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Khilari - were in the medal contention but only Sachin Khilari managed to get a silver medal with the help of a 16.32m throw. Catch the highlights of the men's shot put F46 finals, here

4 Sept 2024, 01:15:16 pm IST Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates At Paris Paralympics Three Indians will be in contention for the medal in this event. Mohammed Yasser, Rohit Kumar and the reigning world champion Sachin Khilari. Expect tough competition for the Indians in the event.

4 Sept 2024, 01:31:40 pm IST Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Indians In Action Soon 11 athletes will fight in the medal event in which three Indians are also participating. Sachin Khilari, Rohit Kumar and Mohammed Yasser will start their campaign just in a few minutes.

4 Sept 2024, 01:41:34 pm IST Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Mohammed Yasser's 1st Attempt Indian shot-putter Mohammed Yasser threw at a distance of 13.54m in his first attempt. Two Indians are yet to go for their first attempt.

4 Sept 2024, 01:47:55 pm IST Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Finishes 6th Sachin Khilari managed to throw at a distance of 14.72m in his first attempt. He is the leading Indian athlete in the event after first attempt.

4 Sept 2024, 01:51:28 pm IST Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Mohammed Yasser Throws Better Mohammed Yasser threw at a distance of 14.21m and gained eights position in the event.

4 Sept 2024, 01:53:14 pm IST Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Rohit Kumar's 2nd Throw Indian shot putter Rohit Kumar's second throw was counted after doing a foul during the first attempt. He managed to get a distance of 13.74m.

4 Sept 2024, 01:57:26 pm IST Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Leads Sachin Khilari took the lead in the competition after a throw of 16.32m. This is an area record and now his competitors need to surpass that to dethrone him.

4 Sept 2024, 02:07:54 pm IST Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: 3rd Attempt Of Indians Mohammed Yasser's third attempt was not counted because of a foul. Rohit Kumar threw his best in the competition at 14.10m whereas Khilari's throw was at 16.15m.

4 Sept 2024, 02:24:58 pm IST Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: 4th Attempt Of Indians Indian shot-putters gave their best in the 4th attempt and Sachin Khilari almost touched the distance of his second attempt. His throw of 16.31m was just 0.04m less than taking him to the top of the table. Mohammed Yasser threw a 13.96m but Rohit Kumar didn't participate in the 4th attempt.

4 Sept 2024, 02:29:24 pm IST Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: 5th Attempt Canada's Greg Stewart is leading the competition with a throw of 16.38m that he got in the fifth attempt. India's Khilari breached the 16-metre mark again but it was not enough. Mohammed Yasser threw at a distance of 14.01m and Rohit Kumar didn't took part again.

4 Sept 2024, 02:33:36 pm IST Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Last Attempt Of Indians Indian shot-putters tried for the last time and was unable to change the result as Mohammed Yasser finished with a foul in the last attempt. Sachin missed crossing the 16-metre mark and finished second.

4 Sept 2024, 02:37:16 pm IST Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Gets Silver Sachin Khilari had to settle for a silver medal after finishing second in the men's shot put F46 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Mohammed Yasser finished 8th and Rohit Kumar 9th among 11 players.

4 Sept 2024, 02:56:39 pm IST Men's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Final Standings Men's Shot Put F46 Final Standings Photo: Screengrab