Among the various unique visuals on display in rhythmic gymnastics at the Paris Olympics, one that has caught many an eye is the gymnasts throwing a towel on the floor before a routine. The act has made for an intriguing sight, and made keen observers wonder why the players choose to do it. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Gymnast after gymnast has been seen slamming their towel down before proceeding to dazzle spectators with their acrobatics. The attitude with which these towels are thrown makes viewers wonder whether the gymnasts are angry for some reason just before their routine, and if so, why?
But as it turns out, it is all part of the pre-routine gearing up. The gymnasts appear angry because they have their game faces on before getting into action, and egging themselves on helps with that. It serves to hype themselves up and destress before competing.
As for the towel-hurling, it is akin to throwing down the gauntlet, and a ritual supposedly made fashionable by Russian gymnasts. Even though Russia is not officially a part of the Paris Games, its cultural influence on the sport and its gymnasts is evident.
Some of the gymnasts speak Russian or have roots in the nation, and several coaches from there were seen at the Porte de La Chapelle arena.
The honours, meanwhile were shared by China and Germany in the two women's rhythmic all-around medal events. The Russia-born German athlete Darja Varfolomeev won gold in the individual competition, while China claimed the first place in the group event.