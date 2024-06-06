Other Sports

Rhonex Kipruto Doping Violation: Kenyan Stripped Of 10K World Record, Faces Six-Year Ban

A disciplinary panel ruled that abnormalities in Rhonex Kipruto's blood samples pointed to “a deliberate and sophisticated doping regime” and Rhonex Kipruto likely had help from unknown third parties. At the time, he was aiming to qualify for the last Summer Olympics in Tokyo

File/AP
Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya reacts after crossing the finish line to win the men's 10,000m race at the IAAF Diamond League meeting at Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday, May 30, 2019. Kenyan runner Rhonex Kipruto has been stripped of his world record in men's 10-kilometer road racing and banned for six years in a doping case. Photo: File/AP
info_icon

Kenyan runner Rhonex Kipruto has been stripped of his world record in men's 10-kilometer road racing and banned for six years in a doping case. (More Sports News)

A disciplinary panel ruled that abnormalities in Kipruto's blood samples pointed to “a deliberate and sophisticated doping regime” and Kipruto likely had help from unknown third parties. At the time, he was aiming to qualify for the last Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The panel imposed a six-year ban because of what it deemed the “aggravating circumstances” in the case, up from a standard four-year doping ban.

Armand Duplantis celebrates after setting a world record in the men's pole vault final in Eugene. - null
Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kipruto was disqualified from all of his results since September 2018, meaning he loses a world championship bronze medal in the 10,000 meters from 2019 and his 10k road record from 2020.

That record is set to pass to Ethiopian runner Berihu Aregawi. He ran 26 minutes, 33 seconds in the 10k last year, nine seconds slower than Kipruto's time.

No banned substance was found in Kipruto's system and the case rested on data from his biological passport, which tracks athletes' blood samples over time to detect irregularities and changes that point to blood doping.

The panel said Kipruto's defense sought to blame illnesses, irregular training habits and his alcohol use, which it said had increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kipruto also sought to dispute the validity of some blood samples in the case.

A statement on Kipruto's website dated Tuesday and attributed to unnamed legal counsel indicated he is considering an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“Despite exhaustive efforts to present comprehensive medical evidence and expert testimonies, the ruling failed to consider crucial aspects of Rhonex's health and circumstances,” the statement said.

Hurdler Jabir MP tops the 400m men's hurdle race. - IN_Venduruthy/X
Indian Grand Prix Second Leg Preview: Spotlight On Kerala Hurdler Jabir MP In Chennai

BY PTI

It is the latest in a long series of doping cases involving Kenyan distance runners.

Fellow Kenyan runner Rodgers Kwemoi, who placed fourth behind Kipruto in the world championship 10,000 in 2019, was banned for six years last month in a similar case based around blood sample data.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wanted Bihar Gangster Shot Dead In Encounter With UP STF
  2. Porsche Accident: Pune Cops Meet Families Of Deceased IT Professionals In MP
  3. NEET-UG Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota Day After Medical Entrance Results
  4. Flood Situation In Assam Improves, But 2.5 Lakh People Still Suffering
  5. Noida: Man Changing Truck Tyre On Expressway Killed As Car Hits Him
Entertainment News
  1. Avneet Kaur Breaks Her Silence On Being Trolled And Questioned For Attending Cannes Film Festival
  2. Here's What Director Kabir Khan Has To Say About Salman Khan Starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Sequel
  3. Wendell Pierce Says White Owner Denied His Application To Rent New York Apartment: Bigots Are Real
  4. Taraji P Henson To Host BET Awards 2024 For Third Time
  5. Jackie and Ayesha Shroff Celebrate Their 47th Wedding Anniversary
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis Powers AUS To 39-Run Win In Opener
  2. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win
  3. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Back In Limelight, Ready To Demonstrate His Dominance
  4. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  5. Fenerbahce Offer Jose Mourinho Over $11 Million Annually As Head Coach
World News
  1. Moscow-Washington Relation Won't Change, No Matter Who Wins US Election: President Putin
  2. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UN School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  3. Death Toll From Floods Across Southern Germany Rises To 6
  4. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
  5. Ever Thought About Lifetime Free McDonald's? Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have It
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UN School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Biden Dials Modi Ahead Of Third Term; Oath Taking Likely On Saturday
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win