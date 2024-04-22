Other Sports

RBC Heritage Golf: Scottie Scheffler Five Strokes Ahead, With Weather Forcing Delayed Finish

US Open champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler continued his great form at Hilton Head in South Carolina on the fourth day of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, hitting an eagle and two birdies across 15 holes

Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot at the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Photo: Chris Carlson/AP
Scottie Scheffler has a five stroke lead with just three holes to play after rain halted play in the RBC Heritage on Sunday. (More Sports News)

The US Open champion and world number one continued his great form at Hilton Head in South Carolina on the fourth day of the tournament, hitting an eagle and two birdies across 15 holes.

A storm stopped play for two and a half hours with darkness forcing a finish on Monday.

Fellow American Wyndham Clark had a strong day through his 18 holes, moving into second place with eight birdies and an eagle, but two bogeys and a double bogey stopped him from further encroaching on Scheffler’s lead.

Clark is tied with American’s Patrick Cantlay and J T Poston, who have one hole left to play and Sahith Theegala, who has three holes left to play.

Scheffler is looking for his fourth win in five starts.

