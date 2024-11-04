Puneri Paltan Vs Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls Vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

The 17th day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 pits Puneri Paltan against Gujarat Giants, and Bengaluru Bulls versus Tamil Thalaivas on Monday (November 4, 2024). Both games will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue for the opening leg of PKL 11. (More Pro Kabaddi League News)
Puneri Paltan head into this game on the back of a victory over U Mumba the previous night. They won the match 35-28. Gujarat Giants lost to Tamil Thalaivas in their last match by a 25-44 scoreline on October 30.
As for the second encounter of the night, Bengaluru Bulls head into this clash after a defeat against Telugu Titans on November 2. They lost the match 35-38. This was their fifth loss of Pro Kabaddi League season 11. Tamil Thalaivas won their last match, beating Gujarat Giants 44-25 on October 30.
Puneri Paltan Vs Gujarat Giants: Head-To-Head Record
Puneri Paltan have faced Gujarat Giants 14 times in the history of PKL. The Gujarat Giants lead the head-to-head record, winning eight times while the Puneri Paltan have returned with a victory on five occasions. One match ended in a tie. The last Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants match saw the former come out on top with a 34-24 victory.
Bengaluru Bulls Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Head-To-Head Record
Bengaluru Bulls have faced Tamil Thalaivas 14 times in the history of PKL. The Bengaluru Bulls lead the head-to-head record, winning 11 times while the Tamil Thalaivas have returned with a victory on three occasions. The last Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas match saw the latter come out on top with a 45-28 victory.
Puneri Paltan Vs Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls Vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Day 17 matches of PKL 11 be played?
The Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants game will be played on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8pm IST, and Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where will the Day 17 matches of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?
Both the Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.