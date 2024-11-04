Puneri Paltan Vs Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls Vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

Puneri Paltan Vs Gujarat Giants: Head-To-Head Record

Puneri Paltan have faced Gujarat Giants 14 times in the history of PKL. The Gujarat Giants lead the head-to-head record, winning eight times while the Puneri Paltan have returned with a victory on five occasions. One match ended in a tie. The last Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants match saw the former come out on top with a 34-24 victory.