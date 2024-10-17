Pro Kabaddi League Season 11: Hyderabad Hosts Historic PKL Kickoff On Eve Of Opening Day

Expressing his thoughts on the journey so far and the upcoming season, Mr. Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “The first decade of the PKL has been a huge achievement, but for us, the focus is on using the experiences to help prepare for the next phase, and further build on the success stories. The players have received a lot of support over the years. And one of the standout aspects is the confidence with which the players say they are kabaddi athletes. After helping rediscover a world class Indian sport, the next phase of this important journey involves going to newer shores. There has been a significant amount of interest internationally for the PKL. We have always worked with a fan-first thought process, and we promise to be relentless in our approach towards that.”