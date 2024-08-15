Other Sports

PM Modi Meets Olympics Contingent: Manu Bhaker Explains About Pistol, Hockey Team Presents Signed Stick

Bhaker, who became the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, was seen explaining to the PM about the pistol with which she shot down two bronze medals

Narendra Modi-Manu Bhaker-Paris-Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker during his interaction with the Indian contingent for Paris Olympics, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. Photo: PTI via narendramodi.in
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with the Indian contingent which returned from the Paris Olympics with six medals, with history-scripting shooter Manu Bhaker showing her pistol that fetched her two bronze, at his residence in New Delhi. (More Sports News)

The Indian men's hockey team, which won its second consecutive bronze at the Paris Games, presented the PM with a stick signed by all the players.

The players, including the just-retired PR Sreejesh and captain Harmanpreet Singh, were seen posing with the Prime Minister with the bronze medals on their necks.

"It was a delight to interact with the Indian contingent that represented our nation in the Paris Olympics. Heard their experiences from the games and lauded their feats on the sports field," PM Modi tweeted.

"Every player who went to Paris is a champion. The Government of India will continue to support sports and ensure that a top-quality sporting infrastructure is built," he wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.

Bhaker, who became the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, was seen explaining to the PM about the pistol with which she shot down two bronze medals — in 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed event — in Paris.

Sarabjot Singh, who teamed up with Bhaker to win a bronze in 10m air pistol mixed event, also interacted with the PM, so did Swapnil Kusale who won a bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze in men's freestyle 57kg, was also seen posing with the PM with an India jersey with his signature on it.

The silver medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is yet to return home as he has headed to Germany after the Paris Games to consult a doctor for his groin injury and a possible participation in the Diamond League Meetings in Europe.

PM Modi addressed the members of the Indian contingent and also interacted with some of them including shuttler Lakshya Sen.

Tokyo Olympics medallists Lovlina Borgohain (boxing) and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) were also among the Paris Games participants who met the PM.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha were also present.

Earlier in the day, the members of the Indian contingent were present at the historic Red Fort where Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

