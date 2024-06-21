Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Talks On Injury Management, Medals And Much More

“For any weightlifter to take part in two Olympics is a big thing. To compete at the world level is tough. Like Tokyo, I will again count on the prayers of all Indians and of course, it’s going to be God’s wish on that day in Paris. It will be a dream for me and my family to win a second Olympic medal but I also know that even the best of preparation can fail. So, let’s hope for the best,” signed off Mirabai Chanu.