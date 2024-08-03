Paris Olympics 2024 Drama: Convicted Child Rapist Steven Van de Velde Reaches Round of 16 In Beach Volleyball

Netherlands' Steven Van De Velde hits the ball during the men's pool B beach volleyball match between Norway and Netherlands at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Netherlands' Steven Van De Velde hits the ball during the men's pool B beach volleyball match between Norway and Netherlands at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)