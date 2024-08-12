Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Enthusiastic Athletes, Flagbearers Enter The Stadium

The closing ceremony has started in the French capital. The most decorated male Olympian of the Paris Olympics - Leon Marchand takes the flame of the Olympics to the State de France. The Olympic flame, at the Jardins des Tuileries or the Tuileries Garden, is put out by the French swimmer who ruled the Paris waters in the last two weeks in a rather cinematic matter, a lamp harvesting the flame, and taking it away somewhere safe. No lamentation from the ceremonial hot air balloon which was serving as the guardian of this holy flame