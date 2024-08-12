Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Enthusiastic Athletes, Flagbearers Enter The Stadium

Follow the live updates of the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
11 August 2024
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to his wife Brigitte during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Welcome to the live coverage of the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. After 15 days of thrilling contests, the multi-nation event is at its ending line. The closing ceremony will be attended by many celebrities and officials. Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, H.E.R., and Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to perform in the closing ceremony. Follow the live updates of the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony: More Athletes Enter The Stadium

The athletes are dancing, celebrating and showing their emotions at the State de France. This is the start of the closing ceremony and they are already pumped. They are taking selfies to remember these moments.

Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony: One Male, One Female Athlete As Flagbearers

One male and one female athlete from all the nations are used as flagbearers in the closing ceremony. India's flagbearers are Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh.

Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony: Live Updates

The closing ceremony is the mingling of countries and athletes. The athletes of different countries are at the State de France and the flagbearers are leading their nation's contingent.

Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony: Live Updates

Musical performances are underway with French President Emmanuel Macron and IOC President Thomas Bach in the audience. The national anthem of France was played and everyone stood up of their seats.

Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony: Live Updates

The closing ceremony has started in the French capital. The most decorated male Olympian of the Paris Olympics - Leon Marchand takes the flame of the Olympics to the State de France. The Olympic flame, at the Jardins des Tuileries or the Tuileries Garden, is put out by the French swimmer who ruled the Paris waters in the last two weeks in a rather cinematic matter, a lamp harvesting the flame, and taking it away somewhere safe. No lamentation from the ceremonial hot air balloon which was serving as the guardian of this holy flame

Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony: Know Indian Flagbearers

The flagbearers of the Indian contingent will be two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and Indian men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Both will lead the Indian contingent in the closing ceremony.

Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony: Vinesh Phogat's Case

Paris Olympics 2024 saw multiple controversies but one affecting India's interest the most was the wrestler Vinesh Phogat's case. She was disqualified from the gold medal bout on the same morning for being 100g overweight the 50kg weight. She was competing in the women's 50kg freestyle category. The final hearing of her case is scheduled for 13th August.

Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony: The Most Decorated Athletes

Leon Marchand, French swimmer and Torri Huske, the American swimmer are the most decorated male and female Olympians of the Paris Olympics 2024. Marchand grabbed four gold and one bronze medal in the Paris Olympics whereas Huske collected three gold and two silver medals in the 33rd edition of the modern Olympics.

Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony: India's Medallists

India finished at 71st rank in the medal tally with only six medals including one silver and five bronze medals. Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in javelin throw and won silver in Paris. Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals - one in the 10m air pistol and the other in mixed team 10m air pistol with Sarabjot Singh. Indian men's hockey team retained their bronze medal in Paris Olympics. Aman Sehrawat, India's only male wrestler in the Paris Olympics, won bronze.

Swapnil Kusale also made history for India by winning a bronze medal in the 50-metre rifle 3 positions event, becoming the first Indian shooter to do so. This achievement marked a significant milestone for Indian shooting sports as it was the first time India had won a medal in this particular event at the Olympics.

Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony: Final Medal Tally

The hosts of the next Olympics, the United States of America finished at the top of the medal tally with 40 gold medals. China also had 40 golds but USA's total medals are 126 whereas China's total medals are 91.

Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony: Live Updates

"This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA,” said LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman. “We are thrilled to feature the very best of LA with local artists and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers and Snoop for their collaboration on what will be an incredible show to a global audience that will give fans a taste of what’s to come in 2028.”

Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony - Live Blog

The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 is set to start on Monday post midnight. The city of love is ready to pass on the baton to Los Angeles for the 2028 LA Olympic Games. Get all the updates on the performances, flag bearers and contingents, here. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

