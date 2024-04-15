Other Sports

Lithuania's Mykolas Alekna Shatters Decades-Old Discus Throw Record

Alekna's throw of 243 feet, 11 inches (74.35 meters) on Sunday eclipsed the mark of 243 feet (74.08 meters) set by Germany's Jurgen Schult on June 6, 1986

Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania broke a world record in the discus throw that had stood since 1986 at the Oklahoma Throws Series competition
Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania broke a world record in the discus throw that had stood since 1986 at the Oklahoma Throws Series competition.

Alekna's throw of 243 feet, 11 inches (74.35 meters) on Sunday eclipsed the mark of 243 feet (74.08 meters) set by Germany's Jurgen Schult on June 6, 1986. 

Alekna's throw was originally measured at 244-1 (74.41) but later revised, according to World Athletics. The record is subject to ratification.

The 21-year-old Alekna, a junior at the University of California, is a two-time medal winner at the world outdoor championships. He captured a silver medal at the 2022 worlds in Oregon and bronze last summer in Hungary.

His big throw bumped his father, Virgilijus, to third on the career list. Virgilijus Alekna had a toss of 242-4 (73.88) in 2000.

Mykolas Alekna's big day comes a day after Cuba's Yaimé Perez recorded the longest women's discus throw since 1989 at 239-9 (73.09).

