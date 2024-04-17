LeBron James (#23) of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against Larry Nance Jr. (#22) of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of a play-in tournament game at the Smoothie King Center on April 16, 2024.

LeBron James (#23) of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against Larry Nance Jr. (#22) of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of a play-in tournament game at the Smoothie King Center on April 16, 2024.