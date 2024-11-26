NBA: LaMelo Ball Shares Unwanted Record As Hornets Suffer 'Self-inflicted' Defeat

LaMelo Ball claimed a share of an unwanted NBA record as his 44-point haul failed to prevent the Charlotte Hornets from suffering a 95-84 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday. (More Sports News)
Ball became the third-youngest player in NBA history to sink 50 points and record 10 assists in a single game on Saturday, yet Charlotte were still beaten 125-119 by the Milwaukee Bucks.
The 23-year-old endured more bad fortune on Monday, as his 44 points, nine rebounds and seven assists came in another defeat to the Magic.
Ball shot 17 of 30 and 4 of 11 from 3-point range but the Magic still snapped Charlotte's four-game winning streak on home turf, dropping them to 6-11 for this season.
He now has 94 points, 14 rebounds and 17 assists across his last two games but has lost both.
The only other player in NBA history to manage at least as many points, rebounds and assists in a two-game span but lose both is the legendary Wilt Chamberlain, who did so on February 12 and 13, 1963 (97 points, 61 rebounds, 18 assists).
Despite Ball's herculean effort, Hornets coach Charles Lee criticised the inconsistency of his team's offensive play after the defeat.
"I thought defensively, our guys did a really good job of executing the gameplan," he said.
"To give up 95 points when we’re fouling towards the end of the game, I think it shows the effort, the competitiveness and the togetherness.
"Offensively, we got ourselves in trouble with some of our turnovers. Most of it is self-inflicted again and things that we can control.
"I'll give credit to Orlando for their length and activity on our drives, but I would love to see us fix some of our transition turnovers that we had."
The Hornets are back in action versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday, with the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks their next opponents as they play three games in as many days.