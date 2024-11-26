NBA: LaMelo Ball Shares Unwanted Record As Hornets Suffer 'Self-inflicted' Defeat

LaMelo Ball has 94 points, 14 rebounds & 17 assists over his last 2 games. His team is 0-2.



The only other player in NBA history to have at least that many points, rebounds & assists over a 2-game span but lose both was Wilt Chamberlain from February 12-13, 1963 (97/61/18). pic.twitter.com/H6MPCx7EmI