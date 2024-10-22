NBA Extension Deadline: Denver Nuggets Extend Aaron Gordon, Houston Rockets Lock Up Young Stars

Sengun himself took a big step forward last season by averaging career bests of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and five assists per game and finishing third in voting for the NBA's Most Improved Player award. The Turkey native was one of six players to average 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists, a list that also includes superstars Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle.