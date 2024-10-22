NBA Extension Deadline: Denver Nuggets Extend Aaron Gordon, Houston Rockets Lock Up Young Stars

The Denver Nuggets made another big move towards keeping its core together for the long term by agreeing to a new four-year contract with forward Aaron Gordon prior to Monday's extension deadline. (Streaming | More Sports News)
Gordon, a major contributor to Denver's NBA championship run in 2022-23, was the lone player on a veteran contract to be extended at the deadline. Eight members of the 2021 draft class received extensions on their rookie deals, most notably the Houston Rockets' duo of center Alperen Sengun and guard Jalen Green.
Sengun was awarded the largest contract of that group, a five-year, $185 million deal. Green, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft, agreed to a three-year, $106 million extension.
Gordon's new deal is essentially a three-year extension that includes a $37.1 player option for 2028-29, as the 10-year veteran exercised a $22.8 million player option for 2025-26 as part of the agreement.
The 29-year-old, who averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds in 73 games last season and is one of the Nuggets' most important defenders, is the second starter Denver has locked up this off-season. The Nuggets handed high-scoring guard Jamal Murray a four-year, $208 million max extension in September.
Green and Sengun have emerged as essential parts of an up-and-coming Rockets team that finished 41-41 in 2023-24, a 19-game improvement over the previous season.
Sengun himself took a big step forward last season by averaging career bests of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and five assists per game and finishing third in voting for the NBA's Most Improved Player award. The Turkey native was one of six players to average 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists, a list that also includes superstars Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle.
Green has averaged 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game over his first three seasons, and his 4,450 career points are the most of any player of the 2021 class.
Three other teams reached notable extensions with young players. The Orlando Magic signed guard Jalen Suggs to a five-year, $150.5 million deal, Jalen Johnson got a five-year, $150 million contract from the Atlanta Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a four-year, $112 million extension with sharpshooter Trey Murphy.
Suggs, the fifth overall pick in 2021, is coming off his best season, as he averaged 12.6 points in 75 games and shot nearly 40 per cent from 3-point range to help the Magic end a three-year playoff drought.
Johnson is coming off a breakout campaign as well, as the Duke product averaged 16 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists while starting 52 of 56 games in his third NBA season.
Murphy is a career 39.2 per cent 3-point shooter and excelled as a sixth man for a New Orleans team that went 49-33 in 2023-24. The 2021 No. 17 overall pick has averaged 14.6 points per game over the last two seasons.
Others to agree to rookie-scale extensions were Washington Wizards shooting specialist Corey Kispert (4 years, $54 million), Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (3 years, $39 million) and Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (3 years, $18 million).